Senior awards presented to Franklin High School Class of 2022

Franklin High School held its annual senior awards day Wednesday, May 11, in the Panther Pit. Seniors were given awards in various categories including academics, athletics, extracurricular, cultural arts and vocational.

ACADEMICS

Bilingualism and Literacy in a Second Language – Roselyn Sanchez & Andres Perez Cobian

English – Taylor Ball

French – Sara Olvera-Loyola & Isaac Jennings

Mathematics – Helen Martin

Science – Anya Valentine

Social Studies – Megan Davis & Ethan Farrell

ATHLETICS

Baseball – Bradley Stiles & Ashton White

Women’s Basketball – Helen Martin & Karli McMahan

Men’s Basketball – Miles McClure

Women’s BFS – Ciara Holden & Holly Bates

Men’s BFS – Daniel Ashton Sutton & Bryan Rodriguez

Men’s Cross Country – Andrew Garrison

Football – Nick Sanders & Erick Munoz

Men’s Golf – Keegan Knepp

Women’s Soccer – Kaitlyn Riddle & Megan Davis

Men’s Soccer – Pablo Montelongo & Bryan Rodriguez

Softball – Bethany Jenkins

Swimming – Claire Holland & Luke Borgmann

Diving – Kyler Cochran

Women’s Tennis – Carmen Sgro

Men’s Tennis – Caleb Pevia

Men’sTrack – Luis Torres

Unify – Bailey Elliott, Jeremiah Hammond & Conner Karcher

Volleyball – Corey Burrell & Karli McMahan

Wrestling – Isaac Jennings & Bryan Rodriguez

EXTRACURRICULAR

FCA – Braxton Mira-Knipple & Kyler Cochran

Future Business Leaders of America – Ciara Holden & Joseph Spates

FFA – Aiyana Evans & John Wills

Interact Club – Savannah Mira- Knippel

Math Club – Ciara Holden

Senior Class President – Olivia Pressley

Student Council – Claire Holland

CULTURAL ARTS

Art – Makayla Barnes & Summer Post

Marching Band – Sam Ledford & Tyler Martin

Symphonic Band – Hannah Pitts

Jazz Band – Zach Duke

Panther Sound – Will Cerri

Franklin Indoor Percussion – Ilah Williams

Band Leadership – Alesen Perez

Colorguard – Cameron Williams

Etoile Winterguard – Maya Pelletier

Advanced Theater – Summer Post & Traveler Shaw

Technical Theater – Tyler Martin

Pottery – Megan Davis, Bailey Tucek & Cameron Williams

FHS Student Leadership – Julia Dyer & Joe Riddle

Laurel Leaf Yearbook Staff – Alex Windsor & Savannah Mira-Knippel

VOCATIONAL EDUCATION

Agriculture – Danny Estes & Dakota Collins

Architectural Drafting – Joe Riddle

Automotive – Simitrio Rios & Seth Pilkerton

Business/Marketing – Brenden Martineau & Joseph Spates

Carpentry – Eric Gosnell- Garcia & Dakota Collins

Family and Consumer Science – Savannah Mestas & Avalon Camelo

Nursing Fundamentals – Claire Holland, Makahla Chandler & Brielle Perry

Skills USA – Tyler Smith & Isaac Salmonson

Welding – Braden Ball & Jonah Stanley

SERVICE AWARDS

School Spirit Award – Sydney Williams and Andres Perez Cobian

Citizenship Award – Claire Holland and Joseph Riddle