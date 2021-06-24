Sheriff Holland will not seek re-election

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

After serving five terms as Sheriff and three decades in law enforcement, Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland has announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

“Throughout my 30-year career with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, I have been dedicated to this community while serving in a wide variety of positions,” Sheriff Holland said in his announcement on Friday morning. “For the past 19 years, I have had the distinct privilege of serving as your sheriff. While carrying out my duties, I have always tried to give my very best. I knew that, along with being elected sheriff, came the awesome responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of our community. I am proud to have always been associated with such a dedicated and professional group of officers and employees who continue to serve honorably at your Sheriff’s Office. I believe that, together, we have made a positive difference for the citizens of our county.”

Sheriff Holland was elected as sheriff of Macon County in 2002 following the retirement of Sheriff Homer Holbrooks. Holland first began his career with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in 1991, working his way through the ranks of the department, serving as Detention Officer, Deputy Sheriff, Juvenile Investigator, K-9 Handler, and Detective Sergeant.

Holland was re-elected each term while facing both primary and general election opponents and after the 2018 election, decided that it was time for him to retire and take time for his family.

“My wife and I knew that after my victory in the 2018 election, my opportunity to retire had been secured and mine to take when and if I decided to do so,” said Holland. “Following much prayer and discussion with my family, we set a date to publicly announce and today is that day. Today, I am formally announcing that I will not be seeking a sixth term. Protecting and serving this community since 1991 and holding the office of sheriff has truly been an honor. However, my service has come with great sacrifice by my family. Their love and support have allowed me to faithfully carry out my duties and responsibilities as sheriff. I am blessed to have had that love and support through the very best of times and through the many difficult days and nights that come along with a career in law enforcement. Although a difficult decision, I am incredibly thankful to have reached this milestone in my career and I am excited to have earned the opportunity to retire and start another chapter in life. I feel that this is the right time for me to pass the torch. It is my hope and belief that, in the very near future, the voters will choose my replacement to be someone who has a proven track record of dedicated service and commitment to Macon County and who will keep your Sheriff’s Office moving in the right direction.”

Filing for the Macon County Sheriff’s race doesn’t officially open until December, however, several candidates have already come forward expressing their interest… suggesting the field for Macon County’s next sheriff will be a crowded one.

“I will be forever grateful for the trust afforded to me by the citizens of Macon County and for the blessings bestowed on me by God. In 2001, I well remember being a young 34-year-old detective announcing my intentions to seek my first term to the office of sheriff,” said Sheriff Holland. A statement I often repeated during my initial campaign and one I have made during each election is, ‘If elected as your sheriff, you will continue to get the very best of me and my staff from the first day until my last day in office.’ Although I plan to retire at the end of my current term, I want the citizens of Macon County to know that while my retirement may be on the horizon, our work is not complete. My staff and I will continue to work diligently and we will remain committed to providing our very best until my last day as sheriff of Macon County. I would like to offer my sincere gratitude to the citizens of this community for believing in me, for trusting me, and for every act of kindness that you extended to me and my family throughout the years. Serving as your sheriff has truly been an honor and a privilege. Thank you, Macon County.”