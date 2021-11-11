Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase finds fleeing suspect

By Macon County News -
0
The suspect fled the scene on foot after he wrecked his vehicle following a high speed chase. Photo submitted

Following an attempt by a Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy David Blanton and his K9 Chase were instrumental in capturing the fleeing suspect. A search of the wrecked vehicle yielded a revolver, a quantity of methamphetamine and more than $8,000 in cash.

(MCSO) deputy to stop a vehicle after witnessing a vehicle running a red light, a high speed chase began at the intersection of Riverbend Road and ended on Arthur Drake Road after the vehicle wrecked.

After losing control of the vehicle and coming to an abrupt stop, the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot. 

MCSO and the Franklin Police Department officers immediately set up a perimeter around the area and requested a MCSO K9 unit to assist in tracking the suspect. Deputy David Blanton and K9 Chase arrived on scene to conduct the search. A second K9 unit also arrived on scene to assist if necessary.

The suspect was later identified as Richard Dewayne Swafford, 27, of Georgia and was apprehended in a swampy area off of Arthur Drake Road by the K9 unit. During the search, K9 Chase indicated to his handler that the suspect was nearby where they were searching. When K9 Chase was within reach of the suspect the suspect immediately began yelling for Deputy Blanton to call off his dog. Deputies were able to see the suspect hiding in the brush and immediately gave the suspect verbal commands. Without resistance the suspect complied and surrendered to deputies.

During a search of the suspect and his vehicle, multiple items were seized which included a small amount of methamphetamine, a loaded .22 Revolver and more than $8,000 in cash. Following his apprehension, the suspect was identified by deputies as being a wanted fugitive in the state of Georgia for robbery with a dangerous weapon and home invasion.

The suspect was detained at the MCSO Detention Center while he was waiting to go before a Magistrate and for a bond tol be set. Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

SHARE
Previous articleChurch News for November 11, 2021
Next articleArrests for November 11, 2021
Macon County News
Free Independent Weekly Newspaper - Distributed in Franklin, Highlands, Dillsboro, Webster, Cullowhee, Scaly Mountain, N.C.; Dillard & Clayton, Ga.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY