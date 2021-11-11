Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase finds fleeing suspect

Following an attempt by a Macon County Sheriff’s Office

(MCSO) deputy to stop a vehicle after witnessing a vehicle running a red light, a high speed chase began at the intersection of Riverbend Road and ended on Arthur Drake Road after the vehicle wrecked.

After losing control of the vehicle and coming to an abrupt stop, the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.

MCSO and the Franklin Police Department officers immediately set up a perimeter around the area and requested a MCSO K9 unit to assist in tracking the suspect. Deputy David Blanton and K9 Chase arrived on scene to conduct the search. A second K9 unit also arrived on scene to assist if necessary.

The suspect was later identified as Richard Dewayne Swafford, 27, of Georgia and was apprehended in a swampy area off of Arthur Drake Road by the K9 unit. During the search, K9 Chase indicated to his handler that the suspect was nearby where they were searching. When K9 Chase was within reach of the suspect the suspect immediately began yelling for Deputy Blanton to call off his dog. Deputies were able to see the suspect hiding in the brush and immediately gave the suspect verbal commands. Without resistance the suspect complied and surrendered to deputies.

During a search of the suspect and his vehicle, multiple items were seized which included a small amount of methamphetamine, a loaded .22 Revolver and more than $8,000 in cash. Following his apprehension, the suspect was identified by deputies as being a wanted fugitive in the state of Georgia for robbery with a dangerous weapon and home invasion.

The suspect was detained at the MCSO Detention Center while he was waiting to go before a Magistrate and for a bond tol be set. Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.