Site approved for Barbara McRae memorial

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

The Macon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the location of the Barbara McRae Memorial Project (a birding viewing platform on the Little Tennessee River Greenway) at the Oct. 11 monthly meeting. Rita St. Clair, board member of Friends of the Greenway and member of the Franklin Bird Club, both of which McRae was a founding member, stated that “doing something in honor of her was important to us.” Several members from Friends of the Greenway were in attendance at the meeting. On behalf of the group, St. Clair requested approval for the proposed site of the viewing platform. She further offered that “Barbara loved the Greenway, but she especially enjoyed time at the wetlands at Big Bear Park. The site was chosen in particular because McRae spent a great deal of time taking in all that nature has to offer.”

McRae was a local historian, journalist, and more, who was highly involved in the community. She passed away in March 2021.

Cowee Heritage Center update

Town of Franklin Council member Stacy Guffey presented an update on Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center (CSAHC) that included introducing school Assistant Director Laura Brooks. Guffey pointed out that the center started in 2010 with a three-day public meeting that conveyed ideas for the Cowee center. Actual operations started in 2012 and the organization has been continuously working on putting numbers together for a grants push that will lead to additional improvements. He estimated that 22,000 people have been served since opening the Cowee heritage center. Guffey also pointed out that typically the center has about 7,500 visitors annually – 5,000 local and 2,500 from outside the region. He thanked the commissioners and taxpayers for their support that has provided a “place where people can go to listen to traditional music through concerts series, various arts and crafts programs, and a place where mountain culture and local culture can be passed down to future generations.”

Guffey went on to say that the Cowee School is an example of a successful public, private, and nonprofit partnership. Over the past three years, the center has operated on a baseline of $17,000, which has been leveraged, through grants and donations from private and corporate donors, to approximately $100,000. Brooks will be stepping into the role of director at Cowee School as Guffey moves on to other endeavors. The school was also recently recognized with a Mountain Heritage Award as the Mountain Heritage Organization of the Year from Western Carolina University.

Nantahala library remodel discussed

Under old business, County Manager Derek Roland and Jack Morgan, director of planning, permitting and development, provided an update on the Nantahala Library and Community Center. After multiple architecture services firms backed out on their support for the remodeling project, a resolution was approved to exempt architectural services for the project, which is in effect until January 2024. A new proposal came in at $28,000 and a draft scope of work is in place. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

The next regular scheduled meeting is on Nov. 8, Election Day. The board still intends to hold the meeting as scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Macon County Courthouse Annex.

In addition, the Board announced a joint meeting with the Macon County School Board, Tuesday Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Franklin High School campus Fine Arts Center. The meeting will include schematic drawings presented by LS3P for the new Franklin High School building project. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.