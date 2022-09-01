NewsCommunity Smoky Mountains Veteran Stand Down By Macon County News - September 1, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Macon County Veteran Services sponsored a Smoky Mountains Veteran Stand Down last Thursday at the Robert C. Carpenter Building. The event was created to address the needs of veterans who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless or are struggling to get by and cannot afford proper care. Among the free services offered were haircuts, dental screening, employment resources, information on veteran’s benefits, legal issues, housing and more. A meal was provided for those in attendance. Photos by Vickie Carpenter