Special Liberty Project hosts Veteran’s Day Service

The Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Special Liberty Project Farm and Retreat Center began with the presentation of colors. The Bagosys, a Gold Star family, raised the American flag followed by the simultaneous raising of the four flags of the U.S. military. Wesley and Charlotte Merritt led the Pledge of Allegiance; Dwayne Cabe sang the National Anthem; and VVA Chaplain Dale Cannon gave the invocation. Special guest speaker Kaleb Weakley, USMC Ret. and Special Liberty Project director spoke on “What is Veteran’s Day?” Special music was provided by The White Sisters, who sang “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful” among others. Leigh Tabor Holbrooks with Veteran Services of Macon County and Jessica Merritt, founder and CEO of Special Liberty Project and military spouse, also spoke. Mickey Stockton and Coley Tyler attended the wreath laying ceremony; a 21-gun salute was led by Kaleb Weakley; and Bill Talbott played Taps. Vietnam veteran and county commissioner Gary Shields was moderator.

Photos by Vickie Carpenter