Speeding violation results in trafficking arrest

A New Years Eve traffic stop resulted in seizure of nearly $10,000 in cash along with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Franklin Police Department Officer Randy Dula clocked Tam Tran, 39, going over 70 miles per hour on the Sylva Road near Franklin Ford on Tuesday morning.

Franklin Police Chief David Adams noted that Officer Dula initiated the traffic stop for speeding and after becoming aware of the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, initiated an investigation. Officer Dula searched the vehicle and found nearly $10,000 in cash, more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, ecstasy, crack cocaine, a high-powered rifle, and drug paraphernalia.

Tran, who lists a Georgia address on his license, has family ties to Macon County and according to prior arrest reports, has an extensive record dating back to the ‘90s in Franklin. Tran was convicted of felony possession with intent to sell a schedule VI and scheduled II substance in 2004 in Macon County, making it illegal to possess the rifle.

Tran served six months on the 2004 conviction and by 2009 was arrested and convicted again of trafficking a schedule I substance. After being convicted in September 2009, Tran served six years in the Department of Corrections before being released in July 2015.

Tran’s charges include speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, two counts felony trafficking opium or heroin, two counts felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and district marijuana, felony possession of a scheduled I controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony maintaining a vehicle of a controlled substance and other misdemeanor charges.

Tran was booked into the Macon County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond and given an initial court appearance of Jan. 8.