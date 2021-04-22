NewsCommunityEducation State Fair held at East Franklin By Macon County News - April 22, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter East Franklin fourth graders recently held a North Carolina state fair for a social studies assignment. The students researched different topics related to North Carolina. This project was created as a way to get the students excited about learning and to present their research in a fun way. Creedence McAllister chose Richard Petty as the person he wanted to do his project on. Photo by Vickie Carpenter