Still no official ID on human remains

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Following a missing persons investigation launched at the end of May, four people, Derek McCrackin, Jessica Smith, Lenore “Lenoka” Wilson, and Christopher Shields were arrested with charges ranging from first-degree kidnapping to disturbing human remains.

More than a month later, the investigation remains open and while the victim at the center of the missing persons investigation is no longer being searched for by law enforcement officers, a name has not been released, murder charges have not been filed, and the human remains that were uncovered have not been officially identified.

Search warrants executed as part of the investigation show that residences occupied by Shields were the target locations of the investigations, which uncovered what law enforcement determined were human remains. While witness statements identified the missing person as being the victim found during the investigation, law enforcement is waiting for the state crime lab to confirm the findings so a positive identification can be made.

“It would be irresponsible to identify our victim until she has positively been identified,” said Sheriff Robert Holland. “With the assistance of family members of our victim we are attempting to do DNA testing to prove the remains are those of our victim. Until her identity can be confirmed 100% it would be irresponsible to name her prematurely. Do we believe it is her? By the end of day one we were no longer looking for her and instead investigating her murder.”

Sheriff Holland stated that once a positive identification in made in the case using DNA evidence, additional charges will be forthcoming and the victim will be identified.

Drug raid results in arrests

Just before the holiday weekend, officers with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Franklin Police Department raided a Franklin home known to law enforcement as a location where drugs have been being sold. The raid was the culmination of months of undercover investigations conducted by the county’s Narcotics Unit.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered an infant was staying in the home, leading officers to take extra precautions before raiding the home just before daylight on July 1.

The MCSO Special Response Team made the initial entry into the home and secured the occupants of the residence and rendered the scene safe. Five adults and two children found in the home were detained without any issues. Following an extensive search of the residence, four adults were taken into custody and transported to the Macon County Detention Center to face criminal charges.

A family member was contacted and arrangements were made for the transfer of custody of the children. The Department of Social Services was contacted and a report was filed by officers due to the fact they had sufficient information to believe children had been in a dangerous environment and had also been in the presence of drug transactions.

During the search of the residence, several pieces of evidence were photographed and seized including a firearm and approximately 12 grams of crack cocaine. Along with drug charges being filed, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was also filed against Randy Stewart who is known as “Grille.”

“These arrests are the direct result of excellent police work by all involved in the investigation,” Sheriff Robert Holland said. “We credit much of our success for the assistance of the public who provided numerous tips utilizing our mobile app.”

Randy Topaz Stewart was charged with maintaining place for controlled substances; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; possession of cocaine; possess CS prison/jail premises, PWIMSD SCH II CS and given a $205,000 secured bond.

Devin Rashawn Stewart was charged with maintaining a place for controlled substances; PWIMSD SCH II CS, Possession SCH II CS.

Bradley Kevin Jones was charged with a felony probation violation.

Alyxzandrya Bell was charged with possession of methamphetamine.