Student summit explores local and global sustainability needs

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

Students at the Student Sustainability Summit tried locally grown microgreens and kale before making up a salad to be shared with participants and presenters.

A “big” word used to describe the current geological age is Anthropocene. Jason Love, associate director at Highlands Biological Station, focused on the meaning during the Feb. 25 introduction of the three-day Student Sustainability Summit, which included middle and high school students from Macon County schools. The term, Anthropocene, indicates the current era in which human activity is the dominant influence on climate and the environment.

To a group of more than a dozen students from Macon Middle School, Franklin High School, Macon Early College, and Highlands School, Love noted how humans are shaping the planet at both the global level and in Macon County.

“I used data from Coweeta Hydrologic Lab, Coweeta LTER program, and other sources to show how Macon County is experiencing some human impacts, such as landcover change, water use/quality, plastic pollution, loss of biodiversity, and more.”

Love shared with students some steps that ordinary citizens can take that can positively impact the area and help to conserve natural resources.

• “Consider eating less meat. A recent report found that if you put all the mammals (humans, dogs, whales, elephants, shrews, bats, etc.) on a scale, humans would represent 36% of the total biomass, cattle, pigs, sheep, and other domesticated mammals that humans eat represent a whopping 60%, and wild animals would only represent 4% of the total biomass of mammals. Not only would eating less meat cut down on deforestation (80% of the loss of tropical forests in the Amazon can be contributed to cattle farming) but it would also decrease greenhouse gases such as methane. Livestock such as cattle contribute to 14.5% of global methane emissions.”

• “Shade your stream. We live in a wet, mountainous area. There are thousands of small streams that feed into larger streams, which feed into rivers. Removing vegetation from these streams causes more sunlight to enter, which causes the temperature of the water to rise. As temperatures rise, dissolved oxygen decreases. This combination makes the water less suitable for native cold water organisms such as salamanders and brook trout. Removing vegetation also makes the stream banks more susceptible to erosion, reduces the input of leaves and twigs to the stream, which form the base of the food chain in these small streams. This is turn reduces the number of stream insects, which in turn reduces the number of fish such as trout.”

• “Consider reducing the size of your lawn and plant natives. Lawns require fertilizers and water. Native plants attract native pollinators and serve as food for caterpillars and other beneficial insects, which are in turn fed upon by songbirds, especially nestlings.”

Students who signed up for the area’s first-ever free Student Sustainability Summit were exposed to hands-on workshops and activities on the topics of sustainability and climate science.

Daniel Pope, a freshman at Macon Early College, said he decided to attend the Summit because he wants a diverse education.

“I’m interested in environmental topics, and I thought it was really cool what Mr. Jason showed us about Macon County and its ecological cycles.”

Participating students stayed in housing on the grounds of the Highlands Biological Station from Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27, and attended programs taught by professionals in the many labs and lecture rooms throughout the station’s campus.

For example, Gloria Painter, a science educator at Macon Early College, presented students with a biodiversity lesson that directly impacts their daily experiences.

“I collected three bags of trash from the school to take with us up to the Summit,” she said. “Those bags of trash were general trash that is thrown away by the students and teachers during the day. During my session we talked about how we can be better stewards of putting our trash in the appropriate places, such as recycling bins and composters.”

“One of the largest generators of our trash is Styrofoam,” said Painter. “We had a discussion around the fact that Styrofoam cannot be broken down. However, other materials could be used in place of Styrofoam that are compostable. We sifted through the trash once and took out what the students thought could be recyclable or compostable. We took individual masses of each category. [Shaun Cribbs] then joined us from Macon County Solid Waste Management (SWM). He went back through the trash with the students. During this time the students were able to see that the trash that they had put back into the trash bin after being sorted once was then able to be sorted to about half and half. Meaning that half of the overall garbage would have gone to the landfill and half of the garbage would have been able to be recycled.”

Added Cribbs, who is a SWM recycle coordinator, “It seems that the event went very well and the students that attended were very interested in recycling and what they might be able to do in their schools to increase recycling efforts. During our discussions we spoke on what was recyclable and what was not from the trash that they had collected from their school. We also discussed the different things that we recycle here in the county other than cardboard, paper, plastic, glass, aluminum, and metal. Those included tires, electronics, pallets, motor oil, cooking oil, and anti-freeze. We also touched on the different careers at Solid Waste that they could pursue, i.e. recycling, business administration, finance, equipment operator, environmental health, mechanic, and truck drivers.”

Presenters conveyed that students generated numerous questions about sustainability, the environment, recycling, composting, growing food, and more.

“They came up with ideas to approach leadership in their schools to start recycling programs or environmental clubs,” said Painter. “Students want to be able to make a difference and to have a voice. As students are able to have leadership roles in their schools, they can have a lasting impact on the waste that is generated at their schools, homes, and in their community.”

Helen Chickering, a reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio, NPR (National Public Radio) in Western N.C., presented “Climate Communication.” She explained why it is important for students to be able to communicate issues and topics related to science.

“I was so excited about this opportunity to work with students. I hid from science classes in high school and college and was mortified when I was assigned the health and science beat as a young reporter,” said Chickering. “Fate connected me with an amazing mentor who helped me learn how to read a study, ask the right questions, and translate complicated science lingo into language everybody could understand. That experience changed my life and career path and I jump at any chance I get to help students unpack some of the basics of communicating science.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores why science communication is such an important skill. Students today are way ahead of the game when it comes to packaging messages and engaging audiences for a menu of social media platforms. So, the more students can combine those talents with the ability to accurately convey complicated messages to the public – the better. I am excited to see what the students who attended the Summit produce.”

Jennifer Love, Macon County School’s STEM coordinator, helped organize the Summit and assisted with the three-day event.

“We want students to have skills to dive deeper … to look at different forms of media and determine which are credible sources,” said Love.

Highlands Biological Station’s Education Specialist Paige Engelbrektsson posed such carbon-footprint-related questions to students as: What exactly is a carbon footprint and does it matter? What can we do to change it? She took them through an exercise to examine their personal and household habits and choices in relation to their own carbon footprint, and to learn to identify which personal activities and household choices produce the most CO2 emissions. Plus, the students compared their carbon footprint to the U.S. and global averages and identified changes they could make to reduce their footprint.

Jessica Mrugala, a local foods regional specialist for the EmPOWERing Mountain Food Systems Project in Western N.C., took a group of students through identifying the origins of all the ingredients in their salad and encouraged students to “eat seasonally and locally whenever possible.” Varieties of Old Edwards Inn-donated locally grown microgreens as well as fresh kale were tasted by students and then used to make a large salad for all the students and presenters to eat.

The Student Sustainability Summit was made available through support by the Macon County STEM Program, Highlands Biological Station, Highlands Biological Foundation, The Bascom: A Center for the Visual Arts, Jackson County Green Energy Park, Yoga Highlands, Blue Ridge Public Radio, Operation Climate, Macon County Solid Waste Department, Empowering Mountain Food Systems, and The Science House at North Carolina State University. Funding was from Macon County STEM Program and The Highlands Biological Foundation.