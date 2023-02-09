Study: AMC as housing not economically feasible

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

The Town of Franklin (TOF) Council met at the Town Hall boardroom on Monday,

Feb. 6, for its second meeting of 2023.

Teresa Stephens and Andrew Crosson with Givens Communities, presented a feasibility report on the old Angel Medical Center conversion to residential apartments. While the main purpose of the study was to go through a comprehensive process to determine suitability for use as affordable senior housing, Stephens also reported that the data can be used to facilitate other discussion about the best use of the property. The report took into account such areas as market analysis, property and market value, the cost of an in-depth architectural and engineering study on building use conversion, financial modeling and exploration of town partnerships potential.

Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), which currently owns the property, needs a partner that does not trigger the “potential referral source” definition that would then force the partner to lease or purchase the property at fair market value. HCA considers the Givens organization a potential referral source, meaning they would have to pay market price for the property. The TOF does not meet that criteria and could therefore potentially receive the property as a donation or purchase at a reduced price. Rehabilitation costs are estimated at between $50.8 and $63.5 million. After other credits, such as tax equity, Housing and Urban Development advances, and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, the remaining gap for funding is estimated to be around $28 million. The last challenge to be addressed is zoning, which requires special use permitting to be in place before funding applications can be made.

While not the desired outcome, the study concluded that the project goal of converting the hospital to housing is not feasible due the financial burden associated with the conversion. And after research, the project does not qualify for a historic tax credit. However, that allows for changing the layout and look of the building, such as new windows, altered exterior, and other aesthetic elements, which is estimated at approximately $3 million. As the facility stands today, the estimated market value is $1.4 – $1.6 million, leaving a $23-26 million funding gap to convert it to housing. Market value is assessed currently at $130,000 an acre.

“If we could get it down to $7-10 million, we might be able to close that gap … because it is more than twice that, it’s too big to close,” Stephens offered.

Engineering and mechanical considerations are also included within the study for uses other than affordable housing.

“We (Givens Communities) are still looking for property here,” Stephens said. “We have a strong interest in still seeking support for doing affordable senior housing in Macon County and Franklin. There remains a significant shortfall for senior/affordable/subsidized/tax credit housing.”

“In making my rounds in the seven western [NC] counties, every county just like ours is facing this need where our people require mental health services and recovery,” council member Stacey Guffey commented. “I just think it’s a shame that we have a facility here in this county that can be used for that, in its current condition, and we can’t use it. Maybe we have a moral obligation to try and solve that problem.”

The discussion ended with the understanding that the property can be purchased for roughly $1.4 million if used for medical purposes.

Department updates

The council also heard departmental updates from Public Works, Streets, and Wastewater Treatment supervisors. Public works director Bill Deal presented an overview of water, sewer, and water treatment plant activities. His presentation included 32 total business/residential water-related issues addressed around the holidays, plus 10 Town of Franklin water usage issues, and 3,208 feet of sewer line cleaned, plus various other repairs throughout the community.

Streets Supervisor Chris Walter reported that the snowflakes throughout downtown will be coming down in the next couple weeks and that town decorations are being updated due to aging. He expects to have newer ones next year. Walter also spoke to American Disabilities Act compliance being assessed and addressed for bathrooms and building facilities as he is able, with existing manpower. The public works department is also working on a scope of work as part of a request for proposal for sidewalks for the upcoming season.

Lastly, Jason Hopkins, waste water treatment plant supervisor, reported on waste water treatment processing that included 76.5 tons of sludge taken to the landfill and 69,800 gallons of septic brought in that generated $6,980 revenue for the town last month.

Rezoning request

The public comment portion of the meeting focused on the 7 Plantation Drive rezoning request. After numerous residents and the requesting business owner, Stephen Baldwin, spoke, the Town Planner presented maps and provided options for the council to consider in making its decision. Options included rezoning from residential to commercial as requested, deny the request, or modify the request and rezone a portion or parcel of the property rather than the entirety. After council discussion on modifying the request, including conditional rezoning, and a motion submitted, council members subsequently voted down that option. Instead, in a 3-2 vote, approval for rezoning the entire tract as commercial, carried.

Other business

Under new business, Town Manager Amie Owens and Town Attorney John Henning Jr. presented a request for approval of a contract with Artisan Skateparks for the design-build construction of the new skatepark. While the contract was originally $294,750, town crews are going to complete the necessary grading, which reduced the cost to $262,250; $101,674 in monetary donations has been received along with a $50,000 reimbursable grant, which reduces the sum to $151,674, and leaves $110,575 to fund the entire project. The Artisan project manager has offered a 150-day timeline for completion. The project is scheduled to begin between May and July and funding will be released once the project is slated to start. The council unanimously approved the request.

Town Planner Justin Setser issued a call for a public hearing on March 6, or as soon thereafter as possible, to receive input on a text amendment to the Town Sign Ordinance, which is mainly necessitated by political sign usage and the requirement to ensure they are within state standards.

The Town Manager presented for information only, a grant application for replacement of Franklin Police Department’s expired equipment and new recruit body armor. The cost of roughly $10,000 is within the town management threshold and a grant was applied for on Jan. 31. Owens did caution the council that, should the grant funding not be received before the end of the current fiscal year (FY), which is June 30, the money would not be available until the beginning of FY-24. She also advised in the event the grant is not received at all, the funding will be factored into FY-23/FY-24 budgeting.

Lastly, three existing members of the Town Planning board were reappointed with approval from the council. The members are Dave Jones, Extra Territorial Jurisdiction, and Denton Higdon and Susie Ledford, Town.

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for March 6 at 6 p.m.