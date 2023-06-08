Summer events planned to engage readers

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

At independent bookstore A Novel Escape in Franklin, owner Liz DeWandeler has planned some “novel” summer opportunities for patrons. One is an interactive experience aimed at enabling readers to pinpoint various reading genres. This event, titled “How to Choose More Books You Love,” takes place Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

“We all wish that every book we read could be a five-star experience,” explained DeWandeler. “The free interactive workshop will guide you through exploring your own reading identity, which will help you branch out into new genres while being confident in your ability to choose the right books for you.”

She added that anyone who registers for the free workshop, and registration is required due to limited space, will be sent a “homework assignment” to be completed prior to the event. The information provided prior to the event will assist DeWandeler in providing the correct information to participants.

“Attendees are encouraged to bring their own dinner with them since this is an evening event. Seats are limited, but if the demand is there, we will repeat the class again in the future,” she said.

Additionally, adults can participate in the bookstore’s “Grown-up Book-It Challenge” all summer. Readers can sign up in-store and get a special bookmark to track their reading.

“For every book read, they get a star and a small prize,” she said, “And, when they fill the bookmark (six total books) they will be entered to win a grand prize. This is our very popular summer reading program that is in its third year, and goes from June through the end of August.”

Early next month on July 5, is the Book Club at 6:30 p.m., with participants engaging in a round-table discussion of recent books read. Also in July the bookstore is sponsoring “Where’s Cowee Sam?” a month-long event that Main Street merchants will be participating in.

“Cowee Sam, created by the Suminski Family, will be hiding in Main Street stores to be found by families through the month of July. Families can get a map from A Novel Escape, locate Cowee Sam, get a stamp from the participating store, and then submit their completed ‘hunt’ to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the month,” said DeWandeler.

More information about summer reading and book-related opportunities are available in the store or online.