Sunrise at Wayah Bald

One of the more spectacular views in the area is one from Wayah Bald especially as the sun rises. To get there from Franklin, take 64 W for approximately three miles, turn right at Wayah Bald/ LBJ Job Corps sign. Turn left on SR 1310 at Loafer’s Glory gas station and travel approximately eight miles. Turn right onto Wayah Bald turnoff Forest Service Road 69. Follow the gravel road 4.5 miles. The historic Wayah Bald Fire Tower was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. In November 2016, the wooden roof structure on the tower was destroyed by wildfire as is evident by the surrounding still-barren landscape. In March 2018, Jeff Johnson Timber Frames of Franklin completed the rebuild project.