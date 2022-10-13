Suspect charged in Mack Branch double homicide

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Sheriff Robert Holland published a statement regarding a possible double homicide occurring on Mack Branch.

On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m. the Macon County Sheriffs Office received a call from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office advising they were in contact with a female from Macon County who had made some statements during the course of a field interview with their officers. The JCSO requested that MCSO conduct a welfare check at a residence on Mack Branch Road in Macon County.

After arriving at the Mack Branch residence, MCSO deputies saw what appeared to be a body on the floor. Deputies immediately made entry into the home and discovered two bodies within the residence. The bodies were located in two different locations. Both victims appeared to have died as a result of gunfire. Deputies immediately secured the residence and the property and notified detectives with the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit.

Once on scene, an investigation was initiated and shortly thereafter the State Bureau of Investigations crime scene unit was requested to assist the MCSO. Throughout Monday night and the next day investigators conducted interviews and followed up on leads. Following an interview with a suspect, information led investigators back to Jackson County. A vehicle believed to be owned by one of the victims was located down an embankment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and SBI assisted Macon County investigators in a search at another location in Jackson County where a firearm was recovered.

Early on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Divinity Aleza Guest was formally charged with two counts of second degree murder. Guest is the daughter of one of the victims. The second victim is not being identified at this time as investigators are attempting to locate the next of kin.

“From the start we had little to no information and no substantial suspects,” said Sheriff Robert L. Holland. “Because of the exceptional work of our investigators and the great working relationship with our law enforcement partners, we progressed throughout the day. While investigators worked all night and through the following day, they were able to recover the murder weapon and make an arrest before the sun set again.”

Guest remains in the Macon County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct interviews and follow up with other information including seeking others who may be involved. Autopsy of both victims is currently being conducted in Winston Salem at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit Capt. Dani Burrows (828) 371-1201 or Det. Matt Breedlove at (828) 349-2573.