TDA Discusses Member Terms and Marketing/Financial Statistics

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

The Town of Franklin Tourism Development Authority (TDA) recently added four new members. To keep consistent change amidst decisions made by and contributions resulting from the group, bylaws dictate certain members will serve three-year terms while others will serve two-year tenures. Because two of the six newly elected members were re-appointed as incumbents, (Josh Drake and Tim Crabtree), they will automatically finish out their three-year terms. With three of four new members serving two-year terms, Yonder’s Hannah Edwards volunteered to serve for three years. Normally, the new member receiving the highest number of votes would automatically assume the longer tenure. However, in this year’s election, all four new members received the same number of votes.

Rules of Procedure were also discussed at the July 10 meeting, with the main objective being familiarizing new members with their duties and procedures previously adopted in the organization’s history. Following occupancy tax approval by the North Carolina legislature in 2004, the Town of Franklin Council established the TDA in March 2008 and directed that occupancy tax would begin on May 1 of that same year. Rules of Procedure were established for the TDA and subsequently amended in 2013, 2015, and 2022. Future amendments are always on the table as well. Chair Connie Grubermann decided to wait until August to nominate a subset of the TDA to review bylaws for any necessary updates. Member Kevin Covell agreed to lead the bylaws review, once directed.

A regular TDA item of business at most meetings is financial reports, with this month’s reflecting data through May 2023. Items include a 13-month occupancy tax collection comparison, a monthly collections versus expenditures report, and investment account information. May’s tax collection was by far the highest on record, at $19,148.76, indicating that more people are visiting the town. With all encumbrances satisfied, one festival remains that has not yet been paid out, which totals $1,250. Out of the $265,000 yearly budget, $245,443.48 was spent through May. Total net revenue collections were $175,491.50.

Tribal Vibe Promotions’ Mary Guercio pitched to the TDA the third Come Together festival in Franklin – the first since before 2020. The previous two events were held in the gazebo on the town square, with this year’s being planned for Altered Frequencies due to larger space and newer facilities that will accommodate 1,000 people. The event purpose is “mental health reset day with focus on removing stigmas that surround mental health issues, addiction and recovery, and depression in a way that can bring out community together to make connections and build networks,” according to Guercio. Entertainers scheduled to perform include Murphy’s Heidi Fulton, Interactive Theater of Jeff, who is a mime clown and works with youngsters of all ages, and Andrew Skotchie of the River Rats.

According to Guercio, “Each performer brings a fan base from an area other than Franklin to the festival.” The exact date for the festival was not revealed, and the TDA will vote on the $1,500 request for support at its August meeting.

As she has done regularly over the past few months, Drake Enterprises’ Carly Moser provided a marketing update for the TDA. Yearly media costs through May totaled $217,962. Marketing focuses on reaching family vacationers, hiking enthusiasts, and those on trips with recreational vehicles. Email, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube, and other internet options are all in the mix for targeting households and web searches. Using Google analytics, information on how well marketing campaigns perform can be determined more accurately than in past years. For instance, statistics can even be derived from how someone is searching for Franklin area information, such as festivals, restaurants, hiking trails, hotels, restaurants, etc. The analytics can even show how long a searcher spent on a given page or if any action was taken subsequent to an inquiry. Somewhat predictably, most searches on Franklin originate regionally, with North Carolina leading the pack, followed by Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida rounding out the top five states.

Graham County, of which Robbinsville is the county seat, will have a representative from its TDA speak at the Franklin August TDA meeting to share with the team some different and new strategies it has undertaken, including infrastructure projects.

The next TDA meeting will be Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall boardroom.