TDA increases support to AT community council

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

On Monday afternoon, Feb. 12, the Franklin Tourism Development Authority (TDA) again gathered for its monthly meeting. With all eight members present, the TDA discussed a request for support from the Franklin Appalachian Trail (A.T.) Community Council (ATCC), received in January. Outgoing ATCC Chairperson, Natasha Sebring, along with Eric Haggart, interim chairperson, attended the meeting and provided input on some of the costs realized in 2022, plus estimates for 2023.

Sebring spoke to the increased budget necessity prompting a higher amount of support funding needed.

“More projects have aligned this year, resulting in more activities as compared to previous years,” she said. In addition to the usual advertising products costs, such as stickers, wristbands, etc., new events will be added to the schedule. Sebring added, “Gracious Plates will be offering an event this year … our supporter base is growing; we’ve been doing a lot of recruiting this past year.”

ATCC also updated its website: atmile110.com. The increased budget includes three years of website maintenance and management funding. Sebring also said that inflation is factored in, especially for print media advertising, which is the highest realized cost within the council’s budget.

After thanking the ATCC representatives for their input, the TDA agreed to provide $2,420 for funding in support of the upcoming 2023 Franklin A.T. Celebration. The TDA provided an additional $1,590 to the cause this year over 2022. The month-long event takes place from March 20 through April 22 and event locations include: Macon County Public Library, First Baptist Church, Outdoor 76, Currahee, Lazy Hiker, The Rathskeller, and Gooder Grove Hostel.

The TDA December financial report was delivered by Amie Owens. The report covers a 13-month comparison on occupancy tax collections, collections versus expenditures, and budget. December marked the fifth consecutive month of record-breaking occupancy tax collection totals. This revenue is derived from various hotels, bed and breakfast establishments, and other hospitality-centric businesses. Owens also reported the TDA budget ordinance having a balance of $145,232 at the end of the calendar year, with net collections revenue totaling $108,548 resulting in a TDA fund balance of $155,040.

Statistics for the Discover Franklin NC-TDA marketing report are derived from the LocaliQ, which provides updates every month. Current information revealed a “click through rate” (CTR) of 5.55%, indicating how many times, after information pops up on a screen, that computer users are actually selecting to visit the website. The average CTR for travel and hospitality is 4.68% indicating above average performance. Keywords are used to promote CTR’s with “fun things to do in Franklin” and “North Carolina family vacation” being the most productive.

Mobile applications are seeing increased usage across the board. Social media advertising is also going well according to Owens.

“Our YouTube presence has really expanded; they’ve gone from 58.47 to 60.98% … we’re getting a lot of bang for our buck. Even though the CTR is low, the view rate has gone up significantly,” she said.

The next TDA meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Board Room.