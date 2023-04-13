TDA votes to support festival; denies Springtopia

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

The Franklin Tourism Development Authority (TDA) met April 10 for its monthly meeting to vote on two requests for support applications and discuss 2023-2024 budget options.

The Taste of Scotland Society originally submitted an application for TDA support Feb. 24 for a festival scheduled for June 16-18. This year’s request totaled $3,000 as compared to the 2022 application, which asked for $2,000. The festival, scheduled over three days, will include educational, athletic, historical, and cultural activities found at larger Scottish Games in other areas.

According to the application, the Society uses TDA support to increase their advertising in order to reach a wider audience. The festival reportedly attracts overnight guest to the Franklin area from across the southeastern United States. Data from a survey taken in 2022 shows 53% of attendees being from outside of the Western North Carolina area, which the Society attributes to more widespread advertising efforts. The TDA voted on and approved the application for support.

The Springtopia – Feeding the Future event is being held for the first time and is organized by Tribal Vibe Promotions and Altered Frequencies. The application requested $1,000 for advertising by way of social media, radio, and newspaper community events pages. Springtopia is scheduled for April 22 and will include discounted ticket prices for anyone bringing donated dry or canned goods. The collected goods will be distributed to area food pantries. The TDA voted to not support this request due to lack of demonstrated tourism or economic benefit.

Carly Moser from Drake Enterprises, the firm that handles and creates the marketing campaign for the TDA, provided input as impetus to budget discussions for the upcoming year. No motion was made this month and information will be used to develop the budget that will be submitted for approval at the May meeting. The media budget for 2022-2023 was $222,415, which came in under the approved amount.

For advertising statistics and trends, Drake uses LocaliQ, a platform that performs market automation, channel campaign, and customer relationship management. This year’s budget options include three different approaches ranging from $148,839 up to $251,679.

Media plans consist of inclusion or exclusion regarding advertising mechanisms and are collectively referred to as “Discover Franklin.” Within the overall budget that will be voted on in May are areas such as photography and social media. Joint postings, use of partnerships, targeted audiences, featured events, and email sponsorships are also all on the table this year. Moser also offered four media recommendation packages for the TDA to consider starting at $198,489 and top out at $301,329. All information will be reviewed, discussed, and then voted on next month.

The TDA has four current members whose terms expire in either May or June of this year. Town Council policy directs vacancies to be advertised in newspapers and online. Applications submissions are due by May 17. Terms for the board positions are three years and appointments are made by the Town Council. Applications can be obtained at Town Hall or online at www.franklinnc.com/boards-authorities-franklin-nc.html. For more information, contact Town Manager Amie Owens at (828) 524-2516 x305 or via email at aowens@franklinnc.com.