The Big House on the Hill Focused on for Future Educational Opportunities

What is referred to as the “Higdon Property” or “Higdon Estate” has become the buzz within the community of late – even though the grand, columned home and surrounding acreage at 195 Wayah Street in Franklin, across the street from Franklin High School (FHS), has remained vacant for several years. Macon County Commissioners have made the first steps down a path that may lead to the property becoming part of future plans for FHS.

Robert Shook, curator at the Macon County Historical Museum, commented that since the property was less than 100 years old, it is not officially classified as historic, but he pointed out that Denton Higdon served as a significant source because “he has actually been in the house and is related to the family who lived there.”

Denton Higdon shared that he is related because his father, Sam Higdon, was first cousins with Lyman Higdon, who, with his wife, Francis Moody Higdon, had the home built. Although real estate records show the home being constructed in 1951, Denton said it was built earlier because he remembers that the couple lived there when their only son, Lyman Jr., was shot down in Poland during World War II. Even though a Polish family hid him for several days, “he succumbed to his injuries,” said Denton, “And Francis left his room just exactly as it was when he went off to war. I remember seeing that room in the home.”

When Lyman died, the home was left to his brother, Bill Higdon, who owned an accounting firm in Hawaii, according to Denton. “He and his wife would come often from Hawaii to stay in the home, but then when they died, one of their children, Frank Higdon inherited it; but he died and it was left to his surviving wife, who decided to put it on the market.”

Although the timeline is not definitive, the Higdon property has remained on the real estate market for many years. “I’ve been in the home many times,” remembered Denton. “It’s not as big as it looks on the outside.” However, the classic-style home does include four bedrooms and three baths and its distinct feature is its extensive wood paneling and moldings, as well as the large kitchen and dining area, which has an expanse of windows to view the pastures off the back of the house.

Since it went up for sale, numerous individuals, businesses, and organizations have expressed interest in the property for various reasons. Last year, a Franklin nonprofit called Kavod Family toured the home and acreage with an idea of developing the property as a private school. In a letter, shared by Director of Operations Casey Wilson, the organization conveyed: “Our vision for the Higdon Estate is to begin an academy/school in a home filled with tradition and history. The property would also eventually provide a fitness and recreation center where young people from the community could find mentorship and develop into excellent young people with the vision and the character to make a lifelong impact in this community.”

However, Wilson informed that the cost of the property did not meet the organization’s proposed budget.

Most recently, County Commissioner Danny Antoine approached the other county commissioners about the property’s proximity to Franklin High School and how it might work to meet the school’s future needs in some capacity. Thus, discussions led to a purchase proposal presented at the April Macon County Commissioner meeting. County Manager Derek Roland offered for consideration a budget amendment regarding the agreed-upon purchase price for the property. County commissioners voted on the budget amendment pertaining to 195 Wayah Street and it was unanimously approved. The process includes a 60-day due diligence period and then 30 days to close on the purchase. Discussions included the disbursement of $100,000 in refundable earnest money to the trust fund of Ridenour and Goss PA; and, $10,000 in non-refundable due diligence money to Collins and Collins PA to be paid to the seller.

“There have been a lot of questions regarding the Higdon Estate,” commented Antoine, on an April 21 Kavod Family podcast. Antoine is on the board of Kavod Family and he recently merged his 20-plus-year karate studio with Kavod Fitness. He explained that it was a natural progression because Kavod Fitness is owned by his daughter and son-in-law, Lydia and Travis Shook. “After they got fully established, I realized there is so much we can do under one roof instead of being separate,” he explained. “That was a great motivation. Plus, it’s a beautiful thing to have a true family-owned business. And, we can do so much more for students in a larger facility.”

Additionally, he shared more about the Higdon Property on the podcast: “There is so much more we can do for [Macon County] children. Why is it that we cannot keep them here in this community? The high school currently has an amazing CTE [Career and Technical Education] program. Technical stuff, agriculture … There are a number of things that can happen on that property that can benefit the students, for example, agriculture. The county purchasing that property has everything to do with benefiting the kids. Let’s teach them things that will help them thrive in their lives. No one is benefitting on a personal level – even though, unfortunately, that is what’s being put out there.”

Antoine explained that on social media, he has been attacked directly or it has been insinuated that the Higdon Property is being purchased through the county for him to establish his own private business.

He added, “I just wanted to clear the air for everyone to get a better understanding. Everything that has been put out in social media is false. As a county commissioner, I got into this to service people. Nothing I’m doing is for personal gain. This is a beautiful county and [my family and I] love to serve you all. It’s in our hearts.”

Macon County Commissioners Chair Paul Higdon, though he shares the last name, said, “I know very little history of the property in question and regrettably have no family ties to the current owners.” He echoed Antoine by pointing out that his support of the property’s purchase is strictly for the good of Macon County. “These commissioners were elected by majority to represent the best interest of the taxpayers of this county and that is foremost in all our decisions. I know that there will always be some who are upset with the makeup of the board and are willing to oppose and criticize anything we do. That’s called politics and we eagerly accept the associated responsibility.”

At the April meeting, after commissioners cast their vote pertaining to the property, Antoine shared that he had spoken with Paul Boney of LS3P (a multidisciplinary firm offering architecture, interiors, and planning services) to learn how the property could realistically be incorporated into the FHS project process. Antoine communicated further that LS3P is planning to present potential uses for the property in the near future.

Robert Shook (Travis Shook’s father) noted, “I would like to see the [Higdon] home kept intact and used. I think the county commissioners are on board regarding the preservation of properties in this community. It’s important to put these old properties to good use.”

Business Advisory Council’s Ideas

On April 26, at a 10 a.m. meeting in FHS’s library, the

Business Advisory Council (BAC) for the Macon County Board of Education offered ideas for the Higdon Property’s possible educational uses. Overseeing the meeting was Macon County’s CTE director Colleen Strickland. After various CTE awards and recognitions, Strickland shared objectives for a proposed Farm-to-Table Student Enterprise, which would provide learning opportunities for students in livestock management, horticulture, project management, culinary arts, hospitality and tourism, and business applications. She pointed out that the objective of the Enterprise would be to provide “a unique educational experience for our students and generate revenue for Franklin High School’s CTE program.”

Attending the meeting were representatives of the BAC as well as from various aspects of the community, including Joe Deal of Cooperative Extension; Jenny Collins, an agriculture teacher at FHS; Jennifer Love, STEM program; and, about 20 additional attendees.

Collins explained that she was hired a year and a half ago to expand student opportunities in Macon County. She said she had walked around the Higdon Property and thought about all the ways the school could use the property. Collins addressed the April 26 group: “I understand there is not a specified use for the property, but if it was purchased, I would like the BAC to support an endeavor for a ‘land lab,’ to be a unique experience that other schools in North Carolina do not offer.”

The flyer she passed out touts as the working title for the proposed program “Panther Harvest: Franklin High School Land Lab – The Farm-to-Table Experience.”

“Since we don’t have a commercial kitchen at the school, that is limiting student learning opportunities, but we could offer a commercial program to have them ready to be caterers and chefs – taking the food developed by the agriculture program and preparing it.”

Also proposed is a mini farm, hydroponic garden, and hospitality and tourism education. “I see students hosting receptions, events …”

FHS principal Mickey Noe commented that CTE programs were the “way of the future” for students.

Paul Higdon reminded attendees of the April 26 meeting that the Higdon Property was in the ‘due diligence’ stage, which involves evaluating the structure, etc. Due diligence will expire in June. “What is the highest and best use of that property is what we are thinking about,” he said. “Ten acres of property are right across the road [from Franklin High School] … and we appreciate any input.”