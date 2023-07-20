N.C. Rep. Karl Gillespie

In this week’s edition of The Legislative Review, the House returns to Raleigh after the July 4th recess, and state budget negotiations continue between the two chambers.

Members returned to Raleigh beginning Monday, July 10. State budget negotiations between the House and Senate are ongoing.

On Tuesday, the House convened for an administrative session and no votes were held. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary 3 Committee met. At 1 p.m., I attended a caucus with my colleagues prior to the 2 p.m. voting session. During session we voted on various legislation, including:

– HB125, NC Health and Human Services Workforce Act, would make various changes, including:

• Authorize the North Carolina Medical Board to issue a military relocation license and an internationally-trained physician employee license, subject to an application fee of $400.

• Make modifications to the State Hearing Aid Dealers and Fitters Board related to over-the counter hearing aids.

• Add the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board as a certifying entity for behavior analysts.

The House voted unanimously not to concur with the Senate changes. The bill now goes to conference committee where House and Senate conferees will attempt to reach an agreement.

– HB219, Charter School Omnibus, would make various changes to laws affecting charter schools, including:

• Preventing LEA impacts from consideration in charter approvals and renewals, and requiring consideration of student subgroup performance in some renewals.

• Removing restrictions of growth for charters that are not low-performing, and allowing SBE consideration of growth greater than 20% for charter schools that are low-performing.

• Allow charter schools to admit out-of-state students and foreign exchange students.

I voted in favor, and the bill passed, 61-41.

– HB600, Regulatory Reform Act of 2023, would amend State laws related to State and local government, agriculture, energy, environment, natural resources, and other various regulations.

The vote was 102-0 not to concur with the Senate changes. The bill now heads to conference committee.

Upon adjournment, the House concluded its legislative business for the week.

During the week of July 4th, Governor Cooper vetoed the following five bills:

– HB618, Charter School Review Board

– HB488, Code Council Reorg. And Var. Code Amend.

– HB808, Gender Transition/Minors

– HB574, Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

– SB49, Parents’ Bill of Rights

On Monday, July 10, Governor Cooper signed the following bills into law:

– SB722, Child Care Flexibilities.

– HB203, DST Technical Corrections.-AB

– HB181, Unclaimed Property Division Changes.-AB

– HB628, Amend On-Site Wastewater/Environment Statutes

– HB782, Movie Sets/Radon/Licensee Experience

– HB814, Emergency Management Mods

– HB173, Treasury Administrative Changes Act.-AB

– HB387, Medal of Valor Award for First Responders

– HB484, Mental Health Confidential Info. Disclosure

– HB674, Child Advocacy Centers/Share Information

– SB91, Amend Rule 4/Acceptance of Service

Did You Know?

High speed internet grants awarded to House District 120

More high-speed internet is being deployed to the district. North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) has announced that over $8 million has been awarded to Macon, Clay, Graham and Cherokee Counties. Approximately 3,342 households and businesses will receive access to high-speed internet, highlighting the NC General Assembly’s continued commitment to connecting our rural and underserved areas of the state. Below is the district breakdown.

Macon County: Balsam West (Balsam West) has been selected for funding under the GREAT Grant program in the amount of $992,403.90. These funds are contingently awarded for the project entitled “Macon County Broadband Expansion Project” to deploy broadband services to approximately 263 households and businesses in Macon County.

Clay County: Blue Ridge Mountain EMC (Blue Ridge Mountain EMC) has been selected for funding under the GREAT Grant program in the amount of $3,842,233.68. These funds are contingently awarded for the project entitled “BRMEMC-Clay County Application B” to deploy broadband services to approximately 1457 households and businesses in Clay County.

Graham County: Zito West Holding, LLC (Zito Media) has been selected for funding under the GREAT Grant program in the amount of $619,916.65. These funds are contingently awarded for the project entitled “Graham County Broadband Expansion 2022” to deploy broadband services to approximately 217 households and businesses in Graham County.

Cherokee County: CND Acquisition Corporation (The Cable Company) has been selected for funding under the GREAT Grant program in the amount of $2,855,970.32. These funds are contingently awarded for the project entitled “Cherokee County Broadband Expansion 2022” to deploy broadband services to approximately 1405 households and businesses in Cherokee County.

NC Ranked #1 State for Business

For the second year in a row, North Carolina has been ranked by CNBC as America’s #1 State for Business, a testament to the General Assembly’s pro-growth formula of less taxes, balanced budgets and fewer regulations.

