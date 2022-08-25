The Legislative Review

Rep. Karl E. Gillespie

This week’s legislative newsletter will focus on highlighting key aspects of the health and human services portion of the state budget. After the passage of the 2022 short session budget, the total appropriation for Health and Human Services amounts to approximately $6.5 billion for FY 2022-23 (12.5% increase above FY 2021-22).

Substantial Health and Human Services legislation

passed and signed into law in the 2021-2022 sessions

– HB224: Occupational Therapy Interstate Compact, makes North Carolina part of the Occupational Therapy Interstate Compact, thereby removing barriers for occupational therapists. The act will be effective when the tenth member state enacts the Compact.

– HB436 – Support Law Enforcement Mental Health, requires psychological screening examinations for law enforcement officers prior to employment; educates officers on maintaining good mental health; makes officers statewide aware of mental health resources; and creates a study on the benefits of physical fitness testing to officers.

– HB608 – Dignity for Women Who are Incarcerated, establishes certain requirements for the housing and treatment of incarcerated females. This act includes various changes, including:

➢ Limits the use of restraints and body cavity searches on pregnant females and during the postpartum recovery period.

➢ Requires proper nutrition for pregnant females and during the postpartum recovery period.

➢ Prohibits restrictive housing for pregnant females and during the postpartum recovery period.

➢ Requires lower bed assignments for pregnant females and during the postpartum recovery period.

– SB257 – Medication Cost Transparency Act, requires pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) to be licensed. It adds to the consumer protections in G.S. 58-56A-3, restricts PBMs from prohibiting pharmacies from taking certain actions, and establishes rules for claim overpayments and PBM networks. PBMs and health benefit plans are required to provide coverage for biosimilars and credit all amounts paid on behalf of insureds toward cost-sharing requirements for certain drugs.

– SB586 – Study Lipedema requires the Legislative Research Commission to study medical issues surrounding lipedema and to report findings and any proposed legislation to the 2022 Regular Session of the 2021 General Assembly.

N.C. firefighters with cancer are starting to receive money to offset medical costs. There are 40 N.C. firefighters who have cancer and have received money this year to help pay for medical expenses. The program that began in January was funded by $15 million in the 2021 two-year state budget.

Did You Know?

Did you know that North Carolina’s official state vegetable is the sweet potato? North Carolina is the nation’s number one producer of sweet potatoes, with 1.7 billion pounds produced in 2020. More than 65% of U.S. sweet potatoes are harvested in North Carolina, according to the NC SweetPotato Commission.

