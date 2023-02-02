Rep. Karl E. Gillespie

In this week’s edition of The Legislative Review, the North Carolina General Assembly returns to Raleigh to kick off the legislative long session.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, my colleagues and I attended a caucus to discuss the priorities of the legislative long session. On Wednesday, I spent much of the morning meeting with staff and various colleagues to discuss budget priorities and legislation of interest.

At noon, the House of Representatives convened for session to vote on the House [temporary rules to modify the list of standing committees.] The House voted on the resolution, HR16, and the bill passed by a voice vote.

The Speaker of the House announced adjusted committee chairmanships and gavels were officially handed out. I received two gavels, as I will be chairing the Environment Committee and the Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources Committee.

During session, we were joined by a special guest, Rabbi Dovid Egert, Battalion Chaplain of the 192nd Ordnance Battalion at Fort Bragg, who made brief remarks from the Well of the House in recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27).

After session adjourned, I met with representatives from Charter/Spectrum to discuss their broadband build out plan for my district. Charter started their build in Jackson County last year and they are working their way west. The expectation is that construction will begin in Macon later this year but the build out schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Later that evening, I attended an event with sheriffs and lawmakers to discuss public safety priorities for the legislative session.

Thursday morning I attended an event hosted by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. I am one of 33 former county commissioners currently serving in the General Assembly. I believe those of us who previously served as a County Commissioner are able to offer a unique perspective when discussing legislation that impacts all 100 North Carolina counties.

Gillespie appointed to leadership position

I am greatly appreciative to my colleagues for selecting me as Deputy Majority Whip. It is an honor to have their confidence. I will continue to advocate on behalf of my district and I look forward to working with my colleagues in both the House and the Senate to ensure we help keep North Carolina on the right path.

Food Distribution Assistance Program

The pre-application process for the Golden LEAF Food Distribution Assistance Program is now open. This program is funded by an appropriation from the N.C. General Assembly. Please help spread the word about this opportunity to nonprofit organizations.

Up to $250,000 per project is available for the following:

• Grants to nonprofit organizations to assist those organizations in (i) becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or (ii) enhancing or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks.

• Grants to nonprofit organizations to assist those organizations in (i) establishing a school-based weekend food assistance program or (ii) enhancing or expanding the capacity of current school-based weekend food assistance programs.

Funds may be used for a variety of purposes, including: Building renovation or expansion; large equipment (forklifts, pallet jacks); small equipment; dry good storage shelves; freezers/coolers; vehicles to transport food; freezer blankets; tents or other equipment for drive-thru or outdoor distribution; ServSafe Certification classes; computers or tablets; and project-related staffing including grant and construction administration.

Karl Gillespie is a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 120 since January 1, 2021. Gillespie is from Franklin.