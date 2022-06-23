The Overlook Theatre Company presents “Footloose”

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable culture shock at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the stringent edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, with his reputation on the line, many of the locals are eager to believe the worst about the new kid. In “Footloose,” the heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. With the rockin’ rhythms of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, “Footloose” celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind. This two-act musical production is presented by The Overlook Theatre Company. Performances are June 24-25, July 1-2, 8-9 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $17 Adults and $13 Students and are available at www.smokymountainarts.com or by calling the theatre box office at 828-524-1598. This musical production is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.