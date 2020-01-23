Thursday morning fire damages Griffin Rd. residence

Cullasaja Gorge Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire involving a single wide mobile home located at 87 Griffin Lane Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. The fire originated in the kitchen area causing major damage to the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire. Cullasaja Gorge Fire and Rescue was assisted by Franklin and Clarks Chapel Fire and Rescue Departments, and Macon County Fire Services. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the resident. (submitted by Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem) Photos by Vickie Carpenter



