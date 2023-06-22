Town and County pass budgets after delays

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

Following June 13 meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners , the Franklin Town Council met June 15 to pass its own fiscal year 2023/2024 (FY-23/24) budget. Both government groups had met previously, but due to various circumstances were not able to complete approval of their respective budgets as originally scheduled.

At their special called meeting, the Town of Franklin quickly determined their budget, as submitted and updated by Town Manager Amie Owens, was sufficient and acceptable. Mayor Jack Horton opened the meeting reminding all attending that several work sessions were undertaken, and he thanked Owens, Finance Director Sarah Bishop, and their staffs for the time and work put into the budget.

“Budgets are not just numbers; that’s your plan of activity for the coming year,” Mayor Horton stated. “It’s probably the most important action any board can take – revising and adopting your budget, which is your plan of action for providing services to people of the community for the next year.”

Some of the largest expenditure increases stemmed from health (10%) and dental (13%) insurance, as well as mandatory increases in employer retirement contributions and utility increases proposed by Duke Energy. The budget also included a $.33 per $100 valuation tax rate for FY-23/24. The proposed fire department district tax is rated at $.052 (per $100 of valuation). The department continues to seek grant funding for expenditures needed to purchase a tanker and pumper/tanker to remain in compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards.

The total new budget is $11,080,577 and addresses critical infrastructure needs, beautification and sidewalk improvements, and recreational opportunities, while maintaining a healthy fund balance and providing quality services in a cost-effective manner.

Macon County Commissioners pass budget on fourth attempt

Macon County Board of Commissioners gathered in the county courthouse commission boardroom, again, on Monday, June 19, primarily in an effort to pass their FY-23/24 budget. However, the evening started off with the swearing in of Tammy Keezer as Macon County Deputy Clerk. She is replacing Mike Decker, who retired June 16 after 31 years of service. Keezer was sworn in by Macon County Clerk of Superior Court Shawna Lamb.

The budgetary discussion period of the meeting kicked off with Commissioner Danny Antoine reading a nearly nine-minute statement about perceived confusion regarding the process of passing a budget.

“I’m sorry that many of you endured much fear and anguish. Better communication is needed regarding these items of business … some have contacted me with concern that I should not delay the budget process. I just cannot and will not make a decision in that manner without taking the needed time to make a sound decision.”

Antoine went on to summarize proposed budget expenditures that included pay raises for county employees and hiring of six additional positions. He also addressed pros vs. cons of a lower tax rate with the point being that a lower tax rate does give a small break to property owners. But it does so at the risk of reduced funding for starting and completing projects designed to improve services such as education, healthcare, recreation, and more.

Commissioner John Shearl spoke and similarly expressed his position on the proposed budget by making a motion to accept it, with some contingencies offered. He asked to have funding to be removed for the Molar Roller ($869,983), the Highlands School soccer field ($873,658), Animal Control ($61,859 for a new truck and dog box and $56,644 for an updated mobile patrol position), and the Contingency Fund ($293,272). He then requested to add $100,000 for the Zachary Park building repair and grading work to create practice fields, $165,377 for Phase II and Phase III of the Highlands School expansion, and $200,000 for the Macon County Jail body scanner. Lastly, he asked there be no additional fees for the Macon County Landfill Highlands/Transfer Station.

The original recommended budget was for $64,566,978. Taking into account Shearl’s request, including lowering the taxing millage rate from $.27 (per $100 of assessed property value) to around $.26., County Manager Derek Roland cautioned that lowering the rate below revenue neutral (the $.27 rate) would have adverse effects on the county as it is the most reliable revenue source available for funding operations.

Regarding the Molar Roller, which is a mobile clinic service for county school children, Macon County Public Health Center Director Kathy McGaha addressed the Board. She clarified the main issue with the clinic. Although the interior is considered intact, due to its age and condition, parts and updates are increasingly no longer available. She did verify that even if a new/replacement unit is funded it will take up to two years for delivery and usability due to supply chain challenges and other predicted delay issues.

County Commission Chairman Paul Higdon pointed out that for previous budget sessions there was much less interest in the process.

“We wanted to open it up and have public discussion … we were trying to be transparent and open and have discussion,” he said. “There are a lot of parts in this $64 million budget … I worked for the public sector 10 years before making the decision I did to move to the private sector … We are all being hit with inflation; I’ve been there and done that,” said Higdon.

Shearl finished the pre-vote discussion by noting, “I was committed to spending all the time in the world – I bet I’ve looked at this budget more than any county commissioner has in many, many years … How do I know so much about this budget? Because I spent the effort and the time day in and day out trying to make this work for everybody involved.”

More Motions in Motion

A motion was subsequently made and a vote taken that failed to pass, 2-3. At that point, Commissioner Gary Shields made another motion to adopt the original budget that was submitted on June 13 by Co-Chairman Josh Young. Again, a vote was taken and it failed, 2-3.

Budget discussion then continued, focused primarily on the Molar Roller; but, at one point, Macon County Veterans Services Office Director Leigh Tabor Holbrooks voiced her feelings concerning the budget process.

“I have a two-person county office and out of my two-person county office last year I brought in $23 million in tax-free revenue. In this entire budget process, I’ve not heard veterans mentioned one time.”

Shearl then re-voiced his concern with how the budget was constructed but at the same time acquiesced in stating that if the approximately $300,000 associated with the Molar Roller was the only item holding up its passage, then it should be funded. Young reiterated the changes proposed and clarified the aspects before the board, including additional input from McGaha on animal control. He also offered to support the updated budget as presented if the county could use interest on investments to cover the revenue gap realized by bringing the tax rate below revenue neutral. However, after further input from Finance Director Lori Carpenter, Young cautioned, “Seeing the importance of the ad valorem (property tax) on the operating budget and knowing that is the primary source of revenue, I can’t, in good faith, go below the number that myself, the financial advisor, and our finance officer, at $.27 revenue neutral and the lowest tax rate in the state of North Carolina, proposed. That’s what we based our capital expenditures on, that’s what we based this operating budget on, and that’s the amount of revenue we need to run this organization.”

Throughout the meeting, Carpenter worked and re-worked numbers based on proposed additions offered by Shearl and follow-on responses from other commissioners, as well as the effect those changes had on the tax rate, the contingency fund, and the overall budget total. She also repeatedly questioned and asked for clarification regarding various changes and proposals submitted.

Throughout the process with associated give and take by the Board, as well as some animated input from attendees in the room notwithstanding, the meeting was professional and productive. The only exception was an outburst by Southern Scoop’s Brittney Lofthouse who, upon Shearl again lobbying for his proposed tax break for county property owners, yelled from the press area, “You are already receiving a $600 tax decrease.” Chairman Higdon then advised Lofthouse and attendees to respect the Board and its purpose. “We’re discussing this and we invited ya’ll in here tonight, so please, out of respect, allow us to do this. We’re the ones who have to explain … so please afford us the respect to have these discussions.”

The sticking point still centered around the property tax millage rate – be it revenue neutral at $.27 or lower, in order to benefit property taxpayers a bit more, as proposed by Shearl.

At that point, Shields addressed the room.

“For the Franklin High School project, we’re all depending on a grant. If the people who are looking to make a decision on this grant money we are receiving – there’s a piece up there called ‘ability to pay.’ [A $.27 tax rate] may be a negative in getting this grant. If you lower it more, it’s definitely going to work out of your favor in getting that grant money. You’re talking about $50-60 million. And we’ve [Macon County] lost money before because it was viewed that Macon County has the ability to pay … let’s not strip ourselves here to the point where we’re viewed as selfish … we have a good organization and leadership that wants us to move forward. You don’t want to be viewed as having the ability to pay for your capital projects. Revenue neutral is at $.27 cents – I’m with you.”

Another vote was taken on the updated budget total of $63,754,537, and it passed, 4-1, with Shearl steadfastly maintaining his position – and the ad valorem tax rate remaining at revenue neutral. The approved budget was an $812,441 reduction from the original proposal brought to the board.