Town Council bestows recognitions and awards

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Significant attention was given at the start of the Feb. 7 Town of Franklin Council meeting to recognition and awards of Franklin employees, after Mayor Jack Horton called the meeting to order.

Captain Danny Bates, who was unable to attend the meeting, was recognized for his 30 years of service on the police force. Capt. Bates will retire on Feb. 28, 2022. Chief of Police Bill Harrell called the recognition “bittersweet” and spoke of Capt. Bates’ service, noting that they served together as police officers in Franklin starting in 1993. A native of Macon County, Bates graduated from Southwestern Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Program and worked his way up the ranks, starting as a road deputy, then a patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Lieutenant, and eventually Captain. In 2020 he was the interim chief of police for Franklin.

“He’s done a terrific job for the town,” said Mayor Horton.

Recognized as the new assistant fire chief for the Franklin Fire Department was volunteer Justin Setser. He was joined by his wife, Kara, and his daughter, Andi, who attended the meeting. Franklin Fire Chief Ben Ormond asserted that Setser “serves with integrity and honor.”

Setser is a Franklin native and graduate of Franklin High School and is the Town Planner for Franklin.

Bill Deal, superintendent of the Franklin sewer plant, awarded Jason Hopkins and Jake Slagle for successfully completing wastewater treatment education and training.

“We have so many great employees working for this town, and they often go unrecognized,” commented Mayor Horton. “There is somebody behind all the services making Franklin work, and people often do not get the attention they deserve.”

In the public hearing portion of the meeting, Tim Shaw, the father of two skateboarders, provided an update to the skateboard park. At last month’s meeting, members of the Franklin Town Council unanimously approved the design concept of the future skatepark that will be located on the Whitmire Property in East Franklin. Shaw explained that a GoFundMe page has generated about $6,000 for the park, while skateboarders – through fundraising efforts – have raised more than $3,000 for their park. Plus, Shaw indicated grants with matching funds are being explored. He pointed out that the fundraising efforts are taking place to lessen the public’s and local government’s financial burden regarding the skatepark.

Nikwasi Initiative’s executive director Elaine Eisenbraun addressed the council, noting that through the collaborative efforts of the group, the initiative is moving forward to create the Noquisiyi Cultural District around the Nikwasi Mound. A focus of attention is remodeling plans for the former Dan’s Auto Service building, which the tribe purchased in 2017 as part of the eventual development of the area. Eisenbraun indicated that architectural and engineering consultants have looked at the property, which will eventually become a heritage learning center.

“We have a long-term vision,” said Eisenbraun, “with such services as food, crafts, artists, and more in this area.” She added that the group is interested in purchasing other properties in the “triangle” space so that “it all becomes unified.”

“I support what’s in this plan,” said Stacy Guffey, a new member to the Council, who is a Macon County native and the director of Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center. “It’s wonderful. I just want to see the partnerships honored.”

“We are trying very hard to do that,” said Eisenbraun, “and there is always room for improvement.”

The Nikwasi Initiative is made up of tribal members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, representatives of Franklin Town Council and Macon County, members of Mainspring Conservation Trust, and members of the Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center.

In other business, a proposal for basic law enforcement training was approved.

“In an effort to remain competitive in the recruitment of police officers for the Town of Franklin, the Town Council considered and approved a proposal to financially invest in candidates for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET). By doing so, the Franklin Police Department has the opportunity to build a solid candidate pool to assist in filling vacancies within the department,” said Town Manager Amie Owens.

The next Council meeting is Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.