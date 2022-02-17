Town of Franklin approves lease for outdoor seating at Root + Barrel

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

For more than a year, the owners of Root + Barrel have been working with the town of Franklin in an attempt to lease a small portion of land between town hall and the restaurant to construct an outdoor dining patio. After more than a year of back and forth, the town council gave Franklin Town Manager Aimee Owens and town attorney John Henning Jr. the go ahead to draft a lease for Root + Barrel.

After being denied the option of expanding outdoor seating in April 2021, Greg Murphy, co-owner of Root + Barrel once again spoke to members of the Franklin Town Council asking for an option to expand outdoor seating at the regular January meeting. During the February town council meeting, Virginia Murphy, also a co-owner, once again spoke to council members.

Murphy said the restaurant would like to be able to add 40 more seats in the alley. Normal full capacity inside is 150 — the patio would allow the restaurant to expand capacity while also serving patrons who routinely ask for additional outdoor seating options.

While the town is moving forward with drafting a proposed lease, which will charge the restaurant $1,200 a year for the space, the town still has to provide a 30-day notice to the general public for a comment period. If final approval is given after the public hearing, Murphy believes construction of the space would begin within a month, pending permit approvals.

In April 2021, Council member David Culpepper spoke in support of the project, specifically citing the town’s comprehensive plan, which encourages the town to look at ways to transform alley ways into outdoor dining for local businesses.

“One element we talked about was converting alleyways into dining opportunities and this goes along with that perfectly,” he said.

The town’s comprehensive plan’s top three improvement priorities include converted/improved alley connectors, 2nd floor business uses, and public art. The Root + Barrel proposed addressing the public art aspect and converted alleyway as approved by the town in the comprehensive plan. However, then-mayor Bob Scott said that he did not believe the space between the restaurant and the town hall building qualified as an alleyway. The only other alleyway located on Main Street before the red light is a connected walking path to access the parking lots off Stewart Street.

The proposed lease will include a one year rental fee of $1,200 followed by $1,500 the second year, and $1,800 the third year.

The progressive increase lease discussed between the town of Franklin and Root+Barrel is very similar to the lease agreement made in 2014 with the Lazy Hiker Brewing Company.

On April 7, 2014, the town of Franklin signed a lease on the old town hall building with the Lazy Hiker Brewing Co. The partnership between the town of Franklin and the investors of Lazy Hiker was intended to revitalize that end of town and refurbish an old building.

Prior to the lease with the Lazy Hiker, the old town hall building had been empty since 2009. As part of the lease, from July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2015, the Lazy Hiker agreed to make improvements to the property and building that had to cost or equal at least $185,000. After that initial investment, the Lazy Hiker agreed to begin paying rent on the building on July 1, 2015. The Lazy Hiker paid $1,250 per month to the town of Franklin to lease the building.

The Lazy Hiker would later purchase the building from the town for $325,000.