Town of Franklin to honor veterans on Thursday, November 11

Franklin’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration takes place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Town Square beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m.

The Veterans Day event is a long-time tradition in Franklin. It is sponsored by the Town, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

“It is a true small-town remembrance of the sacrifices made by the veterans of all our armed forces and their families,” Mayor Bob Scott said.

All veterans are welcome to be a part of the remembrance.

“This truly is a day when the emphasis is on the veteran,” Scott said.

Lineup for the parade begins at 10 a.m. in the lower-level parking area of Town Hall. The New Century Scholar students will lead each section of the service era of the veterans.

The parade will leave the lower level of Franklin Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. and travel to the Gazebo on the Square. Special banners will lead each group of veterans along the parade route according to the war or time period of service.

“We’re excited to have the Franklin High School Marching Panther Regiment join in the Veterans Day activities again this year,” said Amie Owens, Franklin Town Manager. “They always add the perfect patriotic touch musically to the event.”

Events conclude with the veterans ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. This year’s ceremony will feature a presentation of portraits by the Macon County Art Association.

For many years the Macon County Art Association chooses veterans and the artists of the association paint their portraits at no cost. This year the portraits will be presented to each of the veterans in the 2021 class. In the past the presentation was at the Association’s Gallery but this year the presentation will be held at the gazebo. The event will conclude with the wreath laying ceremony and the playing of taps.

Everyone is encouraged to show their patriotic pride by dressing in red, white, and blue.

The Veterans Parade & Ceremony is presented by the Town of Franklin. For additional information visit TownofFranklinNC.com or call Franklin Town Hall at (828) 524-2516.