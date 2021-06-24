Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

The Town of Franklin could soon have new leaders as the state prepares to hold municipal elections this fall.

During odd-numbered years (so as to alternate with statewide general elections) most municipal elections are held to elect governing officials such as mayor, City Council, Town Council, etc., of cities, villages and towns across North Carolina. Not all municipalities will have an election in a given odd-numbered year. A few municipalities elect their officials in even-numbered years. Although municipal elections are conducted by county boards of election, only residents of the municipality are qualified to vote in the election. These voters must have resided in the municipality for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election.

While there is legislation pending that could impact some cities and towns this year due to delays in the census, towns in Western North Carolina are not impacted.

“Counties not affected by the census data will hold their Municipal Elections as planned,” said Macon County Board of Elections Director MelanieThibault.

According to Thibault, filing for the 2021 Municipal Election will begin at noon on July 2 through noon on July 16.

Elected seats up for re-election in Macon County include the Franklin Mayor and three council member seats currently held by David Culpepper and Dinah Mashburn, and the vacant seat of the late Barbara McRae. Seats up for election in Highlands are the mayor’s seat and two commissioner seats currently held by Amy Patterson and Donnie Calloway.

Early voting for the 2021 municipal election is scheduled to begin on Oct. 14 and will run through Oct. 30. Early voting locations will be at the Macon County Recreation Building on the Georgia Road and the Highlands Civic Center. The 2021 Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 2 and will take place at Town Hall in Franklin and the Civic Center in Highlands.

More information can be found on the Macon County website or by contacting the Macon County Board of Elections office.