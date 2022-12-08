Town officially installs Devin Holland as Franklin’s New Police Chief

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

On the rainy evening of Dec. 5, at one end of the Town of Franklin – the courthouse

– the swearing in of Macon County’s new sheriff was taking place, while at the other end – at Town Hall – Devin Holland became Franklin’s new police chief.

With his wife, Sara, his children, and some extended family present, Devin Holland was sworn in by Mayor Jack Horton as the new police chief to replace retired police chief Bill Harrell.

Holland, a very distant relation to newly retired Sheriff Robert Holland, began his law enforcement career with the Franklin Police Department as a part-time officer in October 1996. He was later hired full-time in February 1997. Prior to working as a law enforcement officer, he obtained degrees in criminal justice. He earned the rank of patrol sergeant in November 2001 and held that rank until June 2020, at which time he was promoted to lieutenant of patrol and then to captain of patrol.

Chief Holland told Macon County News, “I am very honored to have been appointed Chief of Police. I am eager to serve the community, and I am very passionate about making Franklin a quality place to live, work, and visit. My first priority is to fill the vacant officer positions so that we can provide the police services the town needs. I also want to add more quality to the workplace and more efficiency to the services we provide to the citizens.”

Also new to the Town of Franklin is Fire Engineer Zach Ledford, introduced at the December council meeting by Fire Chief Ben Ormond. “Zach was a volunteer fire fighter with much experience, and now he is a career fire fighter. And, with his hiring, our fire department is fully staffed.”

Public Works Director Bill Deal introduced to the Council the new Wastewater Treatment Operator Ethan Peek and new Equipment Operator Jon Sanders. Deal also recognized that Pedro Ruiz received a Certification for Water Treatment Operator.

In addition, a belated honor was presented to Dwayne Cabe, who retired from the police department in June. He was given The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by newly sworn in Police Chief Holland, who commented, “For anyone to be awarded this highest North Carolina honor, he (or she) must have given 30 years of service to North Carolina and provided considerable contributions.”

In addition to the appointments and recognitions, calls for public hearings were approved by Council after Town Planner Justin Setser explained details for each: One to receive public input on a rezoning request for 120 Riverview Street from Medical Institutional Cultural Residential to Commercial C1; another to receive public input on a rezoning request for 7 Plantation Drive from Residential R1 to Commercial C2. Both public hearings will be held on Jan. 2, 2023, at 6:05 and 6:10 p.m., respectively.

New business included approval of a partner for the recreation plan for the Town’s Whitmire Property. Two firms were permitted bids, according to Town Manager Amie Owens, who added that there were “no qualms” with either of the bids. The bid from McGill and Associates was approved by Council; the bid was for $55,980. “The company is experienced with recreational plans in other municipalities,” she said.

Owens also said that a grant of $75,000 has been assigned to the project.

“The grant was through the state funding allocation from Senator [Kevin] Corbin’s office via the NC SCIF grant that is administered by Region A,” stated Owens. The grant will assist with the future Whitmire Property recreation plan project.

The next Town of Franklin Council meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Town of Franklin offices will be closed for the observance of Christmas, Dec. 23-27, and for observance of New Year’s Day, Jan. 2.