Town sets public hearing to discuss rezonings

It’s budget season in Franklin and the Town Council is in full deliberation mode for efforts to finalize and approve the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-2024 (23/24) budgetary obligations and responsibilities. Monday, June 5, the Town of Franklin (TOF) council members gathered in the Town Hall board room to hold a public hearing for input on the proposed budget.

Additionally, a public hearing was also announced for Monday, July 3, to consider input on rezonings proposed by Town Planner Justin Setser. Also, departmental updates, presentations, and numerous introductions/recognitions took place.

After the call to order, Mayor Jack Horton welcomed Wastewater Treatment (WT) Plant Supervisor Jason Hopkins, who introduced new operator, Cody Cabe. Public Works Director Bill Deal then introduced new Utility Maintenance Worker Rusty Cortopassi. Kyle Pocquette, water treatment plant supervisor, was also recognized by Deal for his work in the department.

The Council heard three presentations: One on the “Sowing the Seeds of the Future” sculpture, another from the Blue Ridge Bartram Trail Conservancy, and the last, an update on youth mental health.

The Macon County chaplains recognized a number of individuals for their work as first responders within the community. Bonnie Peggs and Danny Antione each presented plaques that read, “Macon County Chaplains recognize this 1st Responder for their dedication and service to our community 2023.” The three individuals receiving a plaque were Eli Kirkland, a Franklin Police Department K9 officer, as well as David Rush and Pete Haithcock, both with Franklin Fire and Rescue.

Marty Greeble, Mary Polanski, and Claire Suminski of the Women’s History Trail committee provided an update on the Wesley Wofford sculpture that was being bronzed in Bastrop, Texas, and is now completed. An installation date in Franklin is still uncertain and will be dictated by the schedule of local site preparation. The sculpture will remain in Texas until the site on East Main Street, near the Nikwasi Mound, is prepared. Polanski did advise council members that on Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. the Women’s History Trail group will be conducting an informational session for the Cowee Arts and Heritage program. She also announced that public kickoff/unveiling will occur once the sculpture is brought to Franklin.

Blue Ridge Bartram Trail Conservancy Executive Director Brent Martin provided an update on current activities and requested permission to place trail identifier stickers or other markers along sidewalks for a new portion of the trail route that passes through Franklin. Implementation of the markers would begin at Big Bear Shelter on the Little Tennessee Greenway and end at Lazy Hiker Brewing Company. The Council agreed that Town Manager Amie Owens would work with Martin to determine the exact composition and location of the trail markers.

“We have new trail maps and we were optimistic and put the downtown route on them, hoping it would be incorporated,” said Martin. A ribbon cutting for the new section of the trail was held June 7. Martin also emphasized that of the 112 total miles that comprise the Bartram Trail, 72 of them are located inside Macon County. He further revealed there is a long-term vision to extend the trail out to the Cowee area and hopefully, eventually, even to Tennessee.

Ten-year-old Gracie Parker has appeared a few times before the Town Council and Macon County Board of Commissioners. In support of the Us Kids youth bullying and mental health effort, she again addressed members and advised that around 100 people attended her mental health rally earlier this spring. Parker has also spoken at the Share Project in Waynesville and at the Rotary Club in Highlands. She thanked those who supported the event, bringing attention to youth mental health in Macon County and Franklin. In particular, Parker thanked North Carolina Senator Kevin Corbin, Mayor Horton, Franklin Police Chief Devin Holland, Macon County Commissioners Danny Antoine, Josh Young, and Gary Shields, as well as Union Academy Principal Dianne Cotton, and Emmanuel Perez for speaking at the rally.

A request was also put forth to the Council for the rally event to be permitted on an annual basis. April 30 or May 1 were posed as prospective dates for holding the rally each year. While no date specifically was assigned, the Council agreed to support the request, pending normal application submissions for events held within the town. In agreeing to allow the annual occurrence, Mayor Horton commented that, “if you want to keep this in the public eye and in the forefront, you need to remind people from time to time that this is an issue that will not go away.”

David Rush, a member of the Franklin Fire Department, was the sole speaker for the budget public session and requested that attention and support be provided within the next budget for fire department truck purchases. Rush has worked for the fire district for the past 43 years. He opined that department fire trucks are critical, and in some cases, old. With calls averaging 2,000 per year, they also are in constant demand and he stated to the Council that he felt updating the fleet was a necessary obligation of the town.

Town Planner Justin Setser presented a request for a public hearing, to be held Monday, July 3, as part of the monthly Town Council meeting. The purpose of the hearing is to allow citizens an opportunity to offer input in response to several proposed rezonings throughout town and extra-territorial jurisdiction. State law mandates that if more than 50 property owners are affected by rezoning efforts, citizens must be notified by mail of the hearing. Council member David Culpepper asked how Franklin residents were being notified about the rezoning. Setser stated that notifications will be mailed to property owners residing out of town. The Council voted on and approved the hearing.

Town Attorney John Henning Jr. also offered that “if there are more restrictive zonings that are going to be in play, I don’t see any problem sending those folks notice, whether they live here or not.” He added, “It’s purely a legislative thing that you all [Town Council] decide when you’re ready to do it and the hurdles to get over to be able to progress it, but you don’t have to pass anything on July 3.” Mayor Horton stated “The first thing we want to do is get public input from the people who are directly affected by any change in their zone. The other thing to remember is the Planning Board is looking at this as a way to have an effect on the growth and development of the town.”

Owens opened up a public hearing with a presentation on the FY 23/24 budget. While there were no speakers who participated in the public hearing, Owens clarified aspects of the budget proposal package and reminded the Council of the new $.33 per $100 valuation and 95% collection rate for taxes. Additional highlighted items included a proposed 3% increase from the adopted water/sewer capital improvement program, and that no fund balance appropriation was required to balance the town budget, which is extremely rare, according to Owens.

For fire department funding, a district tax rate of $.524 per $100 valuation has been set by Macon County. And while the town met with county commissioners May 30 to request an increase in this rate; a decision is still to be determined. Related to this process, a special meeting was designated to be held Thursday, June 15, in order to respond accordingly, based on the commissioners decision on the requested tax increase at their June 13 meeting. The town has already budgeted use of $300,000 from the FY 23/24 for capital purchases of two fire trucks.

Under new business, Town Finance Director Sarah Bishop delivered a budget amendment request in response to Governmental Accounting Standards Board– 87 (GASB) standards rules. GASB is intended to promote financial reporting that provides useful information to taxpayers, public officials, investors, and others who use financial reports. GASB-87, in particular, focuses primarily on increasing usefulness of government financial statements by requiring reporting of certain lease liabilities, which currently are not reported. Under this guidance, all leases must be reported as a capital lease or financing lease. Bishop informed members on some burdens associated with GASB-87. “Because of the new standard, not only do we now budget to pay that expense each year, we also have to treat it as capital outlay – to treat it like a savings account, so to speak. This budget amendment will establish that liability.” The amendment was approved unanimously by the Council.

Finally, the Council appointed/reappointed six individuals to the Tourism Development Authority (TDA), with three of the positions being three-year terms, running from June 5, 2023, to June 4, 2026. The other three positions are two-year terms and end June 4, 2025. Eleven applicants vied for the six position openings. After a five-minute recess for vote counting, members reconvened and announced the new (or refilled incumbent) positions as: Tim Crabtree, Josh Drake (both returning incumbent members), Hannah Edwards, Guy Gooder, Angela Martin, and Rob Reale. Who filled which two or three-year positions was not revealed at the meeting.

Council member Stacy Guffey presented an update from a meeting he and fellow council member Rita Salian attended on a potential substance abuse facility being developed and located in Franklin. A proposal for a facility to be privately built, owned and operated was presented and discussed. A group named Pyramid Health Care, who runs substance abuse facilities around the country, including North Carolina, is interested in locating a facility in Western North Carolina and have stated that Macon County is a logical place to locate the new facility. A proposed 140-bed facility to provide support to seven WNC counties is on the table. The organization is open to using some state funds, possibly construction-focused.

Another proposal included the same seven counties using opioid settlement money to reserve beds in the facility. Guffey stated, “I certainly think this will not fill the entire need in this area but man, that would be a great step. A main purpose of the meeting was to gather a consensus on whether people in Macon County and the Town of Franklin would be open to having such a facility located in their jurisdiction.”

After the special-called meeting of June 15, the next Town of Franklin Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall board room location.