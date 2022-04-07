Town to lease alleyway to restaurant

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

While Franklin Town Council members discussed and approved sundry agenda items at their April 4, 6 p.m. meeting, much discussion surrounded the old business request of the lease of town property for outdoor dining by the Root + Barrel restaurant on Main Street. The public was given 30 days prior to April 4 to weigh in on the proposed lease agreement that will involve the alleyway between Franklin Town Hall, 95 N.E. Main Street, and Root + Barrel, which is next door at 77 E. Main Street.

Town Attorney John Henning Jr. explained that during the past 30 days approximately 160 comments were made both for and against the proposed lease. Clarified Town Manager Amie Owens, “The majority of comments (150) were made on social media platforms that were not town-owned or town-affiliated. There were only 10 official submissions to the town via email; nine were in favor of the lease and one was opposed.”

The most vocal objection to an outdoor dining space for the restaurant that will add up to 40 seats for Root + Barrel patrons has been former Town of Franklin Mayor Bob Scott. He questioned during the public session: “Is such a lease a misuse of public property for private gain?” He posed other considerations and added, “I know the council is faced with a tough decision … it’s very controversial.”

Scott has stated at past meetings that he is in support of outdoor dining in general – just not on Town property due to alcohol being served at the restaurant.

Council member Stacy Guffey noted that he has received some criticism for supporting the lease agreement but pointed out, “This is a small way to keep people downtown … to make Franklin more livable. Whatever vote I take on this board, I honestly do it because I believe it’s in the best interest of Franklin.”

Added member Rita Salain, “I appreciate local businesses wanting to expand in this town.”

Despite any written or verbal pushback, the Council voted unanimously to allow a three-year graduated lease agreement to Root + Barrel.

Mayor Jack Horton commented, “Since I have been involved with the council, I have been a big supporter of downtown – it’s commerce, it’s activities … anything to improve the town. Some people are going to applaud you and some will be ready to burn you at the stake, no matter your actions on the council. This issue has received lots of public attention and discussion. And the town’s council members are sincere in doing what is in the best interest of the town.”

In other business, Mark McConnell was recognized by Franklin Water and Sewer Department Supervisor Bill Deal for his 20 years of service as a pump mechanic. McConnell will retire April 30. Mayor Horton thanked “all who keep the town running,” adding, “Nobody worries about pluming until it gets stopped up, so we really appreciate those employees who do this work.” McConnell was not present at the meeting, but Mayor Horton presented Deal with a certificate of appreciation for McConnell.

In addition, the council approved the annexation of 3011 Georgia Road into the Town of Franklin corporate limits as well as a request for a public hearing to be held on May 2 at 6:05 p.m. to receive public input on a rezoning request for Mary B. Lane from Storage R-1 to Commercial C-2 designation.

Steve Suttles of J.E. Dunn updated the council and guests regarding the skatepark, explaining that dirt is currently being moved in preparation to create the park’s base and ramps. Council member David Culpepper reminded the council that Phase I of the future 6,000-square-foot skatepark located off of First Street on the town-owned Whitmire Property is secure regarding construction funding. Funds are currently being raised for Phase II of the park, which will pay for the finishing work and landscaping. The council has agreed to assist financially with Phase II if necessary.

Request for street closures for upcoming 2022 Streets of Franklin Heritage Association events, by the organization’s president Brooke Reale (who owns Kitchen Sink with her husband, Rob) was approved.

Announcements included a Special Called Meeting of the Town Council as a budget work session, to be held April 19 at 6 p.m. The next Town of Franklin Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 2. Town of Franklin offices will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday in accordance with the N.C. state holiday schedule.