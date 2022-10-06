Town to look into old AMC as rental housing

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously

. The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”

Shelah Portoukalian, historian of the Lost Colony Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century in Franklin, was on hand for Mayor Jack Horton’s reading of the proclamation. The Colonial Dames Society is a women’s organization made up of lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies, and strives to preserve the memories of those persons.

Town approves MOU regarding sculpture

Also prominent in the meeting was approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Folk Heritage Association of Macon County, carried over from September, that involved acceptance of the Women’s History Trail’s (WHT) donation of the Sowing the Seeds of the Future sculpture. According to Town Attorney John Henning Jr., “The MOU is an agreement to handle where it is going to be placed, how the town will manage it, and what a great asset it will be. Henning further offered, “Especially with some remembrance of Ms. Barbara McRae … she talked about this five or six years ago. She is missed tonight and it would be wonderful if she could have been here to see this. It is another step along the path she started us down many years ago.”

Also on hand were WHT project leaders Mary Polanski and Marty Greeble.

“I see this as an exciting moment … it’s uplifting and positive and I think it will reverberate in this way for many years,” Polanski commented on the project. Mayor Horton also stated after visiting the sculptor’s studio, “I was particularly impressed with the work the sculptor has done.” He also opined that “people will be coming to Franklin to see this sculpture; it will garner national attention.”

Old AMC to become rental housing?

An MOU between the Town Council and Givens Estates Inc., a North Carolina nonprofit corporation, was also approved. Dogwood Health Trust awarded a $267,500 grant to the Town for the purpose of procuring services to determine the feasibility of converting the Angel Medical Center property to affordable rental housing. The housing will be set aside specifically for seniors ages 55 or older. The property formerly served as the Franklin hospital but with the opening of the new Angel Medical Center is now vacant. The Town seeks assistance and Givens has expertise working with providers of such services. The MOU will be effective through April 1, 2023.

FPD adds to its ranks

In other business, on behalf of Chief of Police Bill Harrell, Capt. Devin Holland announced the addition of Officer Cody Tiger to the Franklin Police Department. According to Holland, hiring Tiger, one of two recent hires, almost completes efforts to round out the Franklin police force. Three candidates are currently in training who will soon bring the police force’s total back up to full complement.

Town wins water turbidity award

Bill Deal, wastewater supervisor for the Town of Franklin, presented Tony Nichols as the new meter reader for the Public Works department. Deal also recognized Bobby Clubb, plant superintendent for the town’s water treatment, with a North Carolina Area Wide Optimization Program Turbidity Award. Turbidity is an optical characteristic of water and is a measurement of the amount of light that is scattered by material in the water when a light is shined through the water sample. Excessive turbidity may also represent a health concern because of potential waterborne disease outbreaks. The award is the fourth such one garnered by the department – a testament to its high standards and attention to detail.

The next Town of Franklin Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7, at 6 p.m.