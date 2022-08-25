U.S. territory island of St. Croix more than just fun and sun

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

The Caribbean and Virgin islands may be considered for their beach-activity worthiness, but one island in particular – St. Croix – offers much for history nerds and hiking enthusiasts as well. On the history side of St. Croix, one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, grew up there. For avid hikers, hiking options are available on both the tropical end and the desert end of this 27.96 mile long by 6.8 mile wide island.

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. Virgin Islands territory of St. Croix received an average of two million visitors annually. Since mask mandates and travel restrictions have loosened, numbers of visitors are again increasing, with 2021 reportedly a “banner year,” according to U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. While St. Croix may not be on many travelers’ radars, direct flights from Atlanta, Ga., and comparable mainland U.S. accommodation and gas costs on the island make it a bucket list-worthy destination.

From its crystal clear, turquoise-hued, shallow waters to a plethora of brightly colored and varied sized fish, and numerous seldom-seen sea creatures, St. Croix is a snorkeler’s and diver’s paradise. Practically anywhere on the island is available to pull over and view sea life. Even walking along the many marinas and boardwalks affords a view of underwater activity because of the clearness of the water.

The History

Few Americans are aware that St. Croix is where Alexander Hamilton was raised from age 10. Hamilton was born on Jan. 11, 1755, on Nevis, a British West Indies island about 150 miles from St. Croix. During the 18th century, many traders and merchants from places like England and Holland were setting up businesses on the islands, which is how Hamilton came to be on St. Croix. The reason for the family’s move from Nevis to St. Croix was because Hamilton’s father, James, was sent to St. Croix to collect a debt on behalf of an employer back on St. Kitts, which is a dual island with Nevis. While waiting for the court proceedings to conclude, the Hamilton family settled in the main port city of Christiansted. Hamilton’s mother, Rachel, set up a small shop in Christiansted, and at the age of 11 Hamilton went to work as a clerk in the countinghouse of two New York merchants who had established themselves on St. Croix. He worked so hard that in 1772 he advanced from bookkeeper to manager. Eventually, he was sponsored to attend a preparatory school in Elizabethtown, N.J., and the following year he entered King’s College (later Columbia University) in New York.

The rest is, literally, history. Americans know Hamilton as serving in the American Revolution under George Washington, becoming a prolific political writer and author of The Federalist essays, and not only accepting the appointment as the United States first Secretary of the Treasury but advocating for and establishing the country’s first central banking system. His achievements and acclaim are so vast, in fact, that his life story became the topic of one of the most popular musicals on Broadway, Hamilton, based on the extensive 2004 biography, Alexander Hamilton, by Ron Chernow.

In Christansted, St. Croix, visitors can walk the same historic streets that a young Hamilton walked, tour the Customs House where he worked, see the Scale House, where items that came in by boat were weighed, and visit the same fort that existed during his life there. There are even some churches still standing and at least one still offering services that were around during Hamilton’s youth. A restaurant also bears his name.

Hiker’s paradise

Hikers used to the steep, rocky climbs throughout Western North Carolina will enjoy the challenges of St. Croix’s ascents. Ham’s Bluff has an abandoned metal lighthouse that requires a short but uphill climb; from the base of the lighthouse or in the tower of the lighthouse are views of the island’s west end. On the opposite end of the island, one passes a Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) station, one of 10 national radio astronomy telescopes, to arrive at Point Udall, which in fact is also the easternmost point of the United States. Here, there are plenty of opportunities to hike and even stop and snorkel at some of the accessible beaches. However, because of the arid climate, which affords an opportunity for a variety of cactus and desert-like foliage to grow, the air is so dry that hikers must plan to carry plenty of water and/or electrolyte drinks.

Plus, all over the island are opportunities to rent glass-bottom kayaks to view interesting creatures in shallow waters. At East End Marine Park visitors can see plenty of iguanas in trees on the shoreline and the distinct Cassiopeia genus of non-stinging jellyfish lying by the hundreds on the ocean floor. Cassiopeas resemble the shape of snowflakes – from small dime or nickel size to small plate size. Because the water is so shallow, kayakers can reach down and scoop a jellyfish up with their hands and examine them before returning them to the water.

The history of St. Croix, before it became a U.S. territory in the early 20th century, is varied, with the island inhabited by native peoples, Dutch, French, British, people of African origin, and more. Therefore, even though full-time residents can claim American citizenship, the island presents a melting pot of people and cultures.