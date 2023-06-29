Union joining FHS discussed at BOE Meeting

Dan Finnerty – Contributing Writer

The crux of one aspect of the Macon County School Board of Education meeting discussion, June 26, was the potential benefit of combining Union Academy (UA) with Franklin High School (FHS) as part of the new FHS building project. In the words of Macon County Board of Education (BOE) Chairman Jim Breedlove, “Combining Union Academy and Franklin High School is a very favorable thing to look at regarding increasing the probability of receiving the [$50-60 million] grant [from the State].”

Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin added, “You may recall, I believe it was in February when we began to look at the possibility of consolidation of [the schools] to put us in a better position to win that needs-based public school grant. One of the qualifiers for the grant is consolidation of two schools.

“For LS3P [architectural firm overseeing the FHS project] to move forward with planning of incorporating UA with FHS as part of the new project, the Board of Education has to approve the consolidation,” Baldwin added.

He also emphasized that it has been challenging to envision combining the two schools, including developing a computer lab sufficient to meet the varied educational needs of both entities, among other tasks.

BOE member Hilary Wilkes also added that while initially skeptical about the initiative to combine the two schools, she is now onboard.

“I think we can also report from the Liaison Committee that we had a very extensive meeting about, specifically, the merging of the two schools … I had some doubts, but after coming out of that meeting, it really did seem like there was a consensus that it was the right thing to do, going forward – even without the grant being involved – I think it’s going to be the best choice,” said Wilkes.

Breedlove expressed the Board’s intent, contingent on Macon County Commissioners moving forward, that it supports consolidation of the two schools as part of the overall FHS project effort. BOE member Stephanie Laseter moved that “we combine Franklin High School and Union Academy, contingent on the approval of the [County] Commissioners.” After Wilkes seconded the motion, a vote was taken, which passed unanimously.