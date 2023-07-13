Veteran uses skills for charitable work

Deena C. Bouknight and Dan Finnerty

Contributing Writers

Bill Hutson, originally from Indiana, moved to Franklin in

December 2020 by way of Texas, where he and his wife, Pam, had lived for many years. Following a short stint in the U.S. Army, that included tours at Fort Polk in Louisiana and at Camp Casey in South Korea. Hutson started his company, H&H Softwash, with his wife Pam 30 years ago and offers low pressure washing. As a member of the local 828Vets organization, Hutson also uses his past construction skill in leading projects undertaken by the group to assist local veterans in need. He often mentors while he leads,

instructing others in what he refers to as “teachable moments.” His business also offers discounts to all veterans and First Responders.

In reference to 828Vets, Hutson shared, “This is the only veterans group I’ve ever been associated with and I truly believe the reason for that is because this group is made up of some awesome people who really care about the community and the veterans who live here,” said Hutson. “I feel so honored to be a part of this group. 828Vets has made a tremendous impact on this community in the short time it has been around.”

During a recent interview, he shared some of what propels him to provide his skills and time in support of others.

Q: How/why did you get involved with the monument cleaning process; what are the benefits or personal awards of providing the service?

A: My wife, Pam, and I visited the Fields of the Wood Park in Murphy early in 2022. We weren’t there 10 minutes before we looked at each other and simultaneously said, “Oh, this place needs to be washed!” So, after we walked through the entire park, we discussed it, made a wash plan, and then decided to gift the wash to the park. I contacted Darren Schalk, who is in charge of the park, and set up a meeting. He and I walked the park and talked about what I would clean and how, and then we set a date. I told him I would schedule it for four weeks; he told me it typically took two to three of his guys nine weeks. I washed it in three weeks. This wash was absolutely free to the park, but was going to come at a tremendous cost to me, so we solicited sponsors to help defray the costs. Some wonderful local businesses jumped right in with us on this project. And, they ride on my truck to this day.

Q: How long have you been providing charitable work like this?

A: I got my first job when I was 15, I worked in construction, we remodeled Ponderosa Steakhouse restaurants, Shell gas stations, and Taco Bells. The owner of the construction company would take me off the job and we’d go to some elderly person’s house and do some various small repairs and he wouldn’t charge them anything. I asked him once why he did it and he told me, “To the world you might be one person; to one person you might be the world.” So, I guess I started doing charitable work at the age of 15. Fast forward to November 2002, my wife and I get married, and then a month later, on December 20, 2002, we formed Table Talk Foundation for Better Living Inc. (a.k.a. Table Talk Ministries) and began making free home repairs for the elderly and the disabled. Our motto? “To the world you might be one person; To one person you might be the world.” Table Talk now has offices in Indiana and Texas and serves clients in 12 states. So, charitable work just comes naturally to me.

Q: What has been the most interesting or challenging project you’ve done so far?

A: The most challenging free wash I’ve ever done would be the World’s Largest Ten Commandments, in Murphy, as I literally had to wear a harness and tie off to wash it. The most interesting is probably a free wash of an old church that had no water available, so they had a fire truck come out and supply my water.

Q: What kind of responses have you encountered from the public/people stemming from the service you have provided?

A: The response I get from people is very positive and encouraging. We absolutely couldn’t do the charitable work we are doing now in our communities without the support of our amazing customers! They support our business by using us to clean their homes, businesses, and roofs which in turn provides us with the resources to give back so much. I love that!

Q: Is there any other charitable work you have performed as part of your business?

A: H&H Softwash provides a free house wash to a low-income veteran every other month. We washed a small church for free, with the aid of the fire truck. We typically do about 20 free washes per year. And when we do a paid wash for our customers, we usually try to find something around their property to wash free as a “bonus wash.” Now that won’t be an entire building, but usually something small like a gazebo or a well house or something like that.