Veterans raise new flag over Chick-Fil-A

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

On a windy, frigid early morning during the first week of February, veterans with the local 828Vets organization volunteered to lower the year-old, tattered American flag flying prominently at Franklin’s Chick-Fil-A. A half dozen volunteers, per the request of the Franklin Chick-Fil-A owner, Caleb Peters, followed general patriotic guidelines for American flags to make sure the old flag did not touch the ground. Then the 828Vets raised a new flag.

“I didn’t serve in the military, but I commend people who have,” said Peters, who addressed the veterans representing Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine branches of the United State military. “Veterans

have been the greatest role models in my life, and we regularly have veterans who dine at Chick-Fil-A who have become somewhat like mentors to me. It was important to me to have veterans lower and raise the flags.”

Veterans present at the flag lowering and raising were Doreen Castle, Starlett and David Henderson, Nick Mottola, David Porter, and Macon County News sports writer, Dan Finnerty. Once the flag was raised, veterans saluted.

Peters added that the American flag is the main, prominent attribute at Chick-Fil-A, “and if the flag is in good shape, it conveys to customers

that we [the restaurant] take care of the building, the staff … that we care about quality.”

Generally, when a flag is expired, it can be dropped off at Franklin’s American Legion Post 108. While Castle typically helps to oversee the annual ceremonial, dignified burning of hundreds of retired American flags at the Legion, she was asked by Mottola to take the Chick-Fil-A flag home. The six veterans carefully and accurately folded the ragged flag after it came off the pole and handed it to Mottola.

Throughout the year, anyone can drop off spent flags at American Legion Post 108 in a designated box, explained Castle.

Peters pointed out that involving 828Vets is just one of many ways the Franklin Chick-Fil-A involves and/or gives back to Macon County. For example, in February, a percentage of every package of six-count cookies will be donated to Macon New Beginnings, an organization serving the homeless.

“We try to focus on aspects of the community involving education, shelter, and food,” stated Peters.