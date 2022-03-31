Vietnam Veterans Day commemmorated in downtown Franklin

Brittney Lofthouse

Contributing Writer

“Never again shall one generation of veterans abandon another”

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 994, also known as the Nat Henry Chapter 994, hosted the annual Vietnam Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, March 26, beginning parade that began at the Franklin Town Hall and proceeded up Main Street before finishing at the Town Gazebo.

Leigh Holbrooks, director of Macon County Veterans Services was the featured guest speaker. In addition, The White Sisters performed special music and Bernie Coulson, presented information on the VVA Chapter 994 Photo Project.

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families and is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29 was chosen because on that day in 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil. It is also the date President Richard Nixon chose for the first Vietnam Veterans Day in 1974.

Locally, since 2009, the Macon County Vietnam veterans have recognized their fellow Vietnam veterans and their families with the parade and ceremony, especially those who made the supreme sacrifice of giving their lives during the Vietnam conflict.

It is estimated that nearly 60,000 servicemen lost their lives, including the nearly 1,600 now considered missing in action. Approximately nine million actively served during the Vietnam War era and it is estimated that about seven million are still living today.

White crosses representing and honoring the 79 Maconians who gave their lives in the Vietnam War are always lined up in rows in front of the county courthouse during the annual celebration.

While Vietnam Veterans Day is now recognized around the country, Macon County veterans led the charge, with the help of former North Carolina Congressman Heath Shuler, to have Vietnam Veterans Day formally recognized as a national holiday.