Vivid colors of summer adorn town hall

The Town of Franklin has once again created riotous clusters of color with its flower displays in front of town hall and in the recently placed planters around Main Street. Town employees plant, water and maintain the showy flower beds while the Franklin Garden Club maintains the gardens at the clock tower and Rankin Square. The sign in front of Town Hall is a popular place for visitors to record their visit to the area. Photo by Vickie Carpenter

