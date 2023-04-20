Water line break prompts ‘boil water advisory’

A water line break occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Food Lion which impacted water service on parts of the Highlands Road, Fox Ridge, Macon Plaza and Belleview Road. Water service was interrupted as crews with the Town of Franklin worked to repair the line. Town manager Amie Owens issued a statement regarding the line break advising the conditions that may occur when the water service was restored.

“There may be air in the lines causing sputtering of water when first turned on, cloudy or brown water, and potentially contain dirt or small particulates. Residents are encouraged to run water from an outside spigot or in the bathtub to eliminate air from the lines quickly,” reads the statement.

Due to the nature of the repair, the Town also issued a boil water advisory after service resumed in this area. This boil water advisory does not affect other areas in town.

Two levels of notices are utilized when water quality is in question: a Boil Water Advisory and a Boil Water Notice. The difference is that with a Boil Water Advisory is voluntarily issued when water contamination is possible. During an advisory it is recommended that customers vigorously boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or any consumption. This includes water used for dental care, making ice, food preparation, or any other consumption purposes.

It is not necessary to boil water for showering, laundry, or other non-consumptive uses.

A Boil Water Notice is required by law to be issued when contamination is confirmed in the water system. The Town of Franklin issued a Boil Water Advisory for those impacted in East Franklin.

The event that initiated the boil water advisory was a water line break that required the water system to be turned off for greater than an hour and the pipe had to be opened to the environment which could allow dirt and groundwater into the system.

Water should be boiled from the time the advisory is issued and continue until The Town of Franklin officially lifts the advisory. During the time the advisory is in effect, the Public Works Department will have an outside laboratory perform an analysis to determine if the water is safe and meets all standards. The advisory will remain in effect until lab results are received which could be 24 hours or more.

Water service was restored just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the town issued a statement that said the required sampling had been completed and delivered to the lab for testing. The boil water advisory remains in effect as a precaution until the results are received.

For questions, contact the Town of Franklin at 828-524-2516.