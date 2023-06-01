What’s new on the plateau

From the Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Brent Holbrooks

I am pleased to be presenting my thoughts as I wrap up my first quarter of 2023 as your sheriff. I’d like to extend my appreciation to all of you. Your support has been a true God’s blessing.

Last year, my candidacy for sheriff was based on a single platform: Improve the safety and well-being of every resident and visitor to Macon County. This was a tall order, not just because it’s easier said than done, but because this was my first undertaking and it was a job some of you expected me to master quickly. The last three months have been fast and furious, partly because certain things needed to change right away, but also because every resident of Macon County was expecting quick and decisive work within the Sheriff’s Office.

I was officially sworn in on Dec. 5, 2022. I spent the first couple of months orienting myself to the role of sheriff and listening to our county commissioners, other sheriffs and Chiefs of Police from surrounding counties and towns, my command staff, sworn and non-sworn personnel, federal officials with the DEA, and naturally, the citizens of Macon County. This was a serious and thorough process as I knew that the Sheriff’s Office needed not only a single gamechanger, but it needed to change the game almost entirely.

On Jan. 4, I called a meeting with our command staff for the purpose of discussing our fiscal budget year of ’23-’24 and to begin the discussion and planning of “what we needed the Sheriff’s Office to look like” in order to respond to the needs of the county.

Our first order of business did not deal simply with personnel or incidental changes; frankly, it dealt with how the job of law enforcement needed to be changed to meet the growing needs of Macon County. Prior to this year, the sheriff’s office consisted of three separate areas, the Sheriff’s Office, Patrol and Incarceration. Today, we have narrowed the focus of each department within the Sheriff’s Office but most importantly added three additional departments that have redefined goals and areas of responsibility.

We established a new “Office of the Sheriff” which consists of myself and Chief Deputy Adam Wishon. This separation provides greater time to focus on big picture issues, building important professional relationships and addressing the requirements of modern law enforcement, specifically for Macon County. Major Wishon focuses his time with leading the command staff and every unit of the Sheriff’s Office to ensure optimum performance related to our goals.

We changed the name of the Patrol Division to “Crime Prevention,” headed by Captain Clay Bryson. Bryson’s responsibility is simple: Reduce crimes against persons and property with a high-profile, local presence. Until now, the department had a broader focus that included Investigation and the School Resource Officer Unit. Now, Bryson focuses all his time on what is necessary to prevent crime in the county. Things such as K9 resources, newly established Neighborhood Watch programs and implementing a Zero Tolerance policy are all things Clay has brought to the table.

The Detention Services Unit is headed by Captain Brent Ledford. He is a veteran of the jail and a strong dedicated leader. While the main purpose of the jail is housing those convicted of a crime or awaiting their court appearance, more can be done for inmates during their stay at our detention facility. Our interest is not just housing those individuals that have been incarcerated, but to work with them on mental health and substance abuse issues that lead to repeat offenses and often more serious crimes. Captain Ledford has continued to make positive changes within the unit that work towards these goals.

One of our biggest changes follows my commitment to Macon County to improve and redefine our School Resource Officer program. We have established a new unit that is headed by our newly appointed Lieutenant, Greg Rogers. When the Unit was pulled out of Patrol and Investigations, we knew we had to create a standalone entity that focuses 100% of its time on Macon County schools, administration, teachers and students. We realized that crime in school systems across the country are on the rise and that Macon County is not immune. Our program focuses exclusively on prevention, protection, training, response, education, and student/parent intervention. We can already visualize where Lt. Rogers, in concert with school leadership, will take this program.

Our Investigations Unit, headed by Captain Tim Holland is now a standalone unit of the Sheriff’s Office. Captain Holland and other members of my Command Staff realized that the investigation Unit “solves” crimes and “prevents” future ones and has created a response that answers to those specific needs. Our goal within this unit is to increase the conviction rate of criminals by enacting strong and proven investigatory techniques and to prevent other crimes, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, property theft, and violent crimes. We have found that many of the crimes that are committed in Macon County are not committed by its own citizens; this is precisely the reason that we have reached out to surrounding jurisdictions to work in tandem with their investigation units. Since the first of the year, we have already made several large drug seizures and arrests, broken up theft rings and reduced domestic crime by working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and surrounding law enforcement jurisdictions. Due to Captain Holland’s leadership and the strong team of detectives he has put together, we anticipate that our yearly crime statistics will only improve.

Our newly organized Support and Professional Regulation (SPR) Unit, headed by Captain Jonathan Phillips and Captain Tony Carver is truly where our joint efforts come together at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Between the two Captains, we have already established centralized purchasing and procurement, grant writing, human resources procedures, recruiting, fleet maintenance, training, certifications and licensing, policy administration, inventory control and safety under one unit. Our central clearing house for expenditures has allowed us to remain “budget neutral” for the ’23-’24 fiscal year while increasing personnel, buying new and better equipment and managing our fleet in a cheaper and more efficient manner. Unnecessary overtime has been eliminated and openings have been decreased by about 70%. The SPR Unit brings a new “checks and balances” mindset to our Office in the management of a nearly $10 million operating budget. I anticipate great things from Phillips and Carver and their professional staff.

As you can see, your Sheriff’s Office has been hard at work! Frankly, we listened to our residents and made changes as needed. In one quarter, we have made the Sheriff’s Office far more efficient than it has ever been and restored and lifted the morale of our deputies despite the many challenges facing law enforcement personnel today. Rest assured; we know there is still work to be done.

We hope that the citizens of Macon County are beginning to feel a new connection to our Office. I’m proud and humbled to be serving alongside some of the best officers I’ve ever known and can’t wait to see what the remainder of the year holds.

Remember those veterans who fight the internal battle

Patrick Taylor

Highlands Mayor

I had a crazy, distant uncle who got drunk with a friend one afternoon shortly after Dec. 7, 1941, and they walked into a recruiting office and told the soldiers on duty that they wanted to be paratroopers. The recruiters made sure their wishes were fulfilled without delay.

My uncle went on to fight at the Battle of the Bulge with the 101st Airborne, where he was shot below the knee. He was taken back behind the lines, where someone cut off with a bayonet knife his mostly severed leg. Although my uncle went on to build a successful business as a civilian, he never fully recovered from that trauma. But, that amputated leg continued to give him health problems for the rest of his short life.

After the war, he had multiple surgeries on his wounded leg; the resulting amputations resulted in stump well above his knee, on which they outfitted an artificial leg. It was a daily ordeal for him to walk on that artificial leg. He never complained and would always joke that he left his leg back in Europe. My uncle, like other veterans, struggled with substance abuse after the war. The long and short of it is that this tough paratrooper died in the early 1970s as a young man. His disability took its toll year after year, both mentally and physically, well beyond the end of the war.

He is just one example of what happens to many veterans, even to this day. After the guns of war go silent, we remember the battlefields on days like Memorial Day. But the nation is still losing many GIs to those past battles, as our veterans continue to struggle with their physical and mental war injuries. They suffer now, along with their families.

So, on this Memorial Day, I hope we all remembered the fallen and those veterans who continue to fight the internal battle from the trauma of war. America loses over 20 veterans to suicide every day. These men and women are today’s casualities of war.

And, Americans should remember the Gold Star families of the fallen and lost. Parents, spouses, and children carry a tremendous and continuous burden of loss and despair. They, too, have given to and served our nation in the most profound way.

There are many ways we, as a country and as individuals, can support these families and veterans. There are opportunities for giving to the Disabled Veteran Association and the Wounded Warrior Foundation, to name only a few organizations.

Here in Macon County, there is a new and innovative program for Gold Star families and veterans. It is called the Special Liberty Project. This program is located on a mountain farm where special programs are available for families and veterans to meet, connect and experience the restorative, healing powers of being in nature. It provides support for all family survivors impacted by our nation’s conflicts. They provide programs throughout the year for Gold Star spouses and children, as well as for veterans who desperately need care and support. So often, survivors and veterans fall through the cracks of official government programs. The Special Liberty Project is an innovative program dedicated to serving the forgotten who simply need acknowledgment, support and affirmation.

For more information visit their website at Special Liberty Project. They are dedicated to creating a supportive community for our country’s Gold Star Families. In this period of turmoil and division, making gifts on Memorial Day to support these fellow citizens is something we all can do.