What’s new on the plateau

Patrick Taylor

Highlands Mayor

A furlong is a horse racing distance measurement of one-eighth of a mile. A typical horse race is a mile or eight furlongs. The North Carolina legislative procedures can be likened to a horse race, and this current session is in the last furlong of the race. The whips are out, and there is a mad rush to get budget bills over the finish line before adjournment. The race will probably be over in Raleigh sometime later this month or in early July.

Our legislative delegation has been in the front of the race trying to get legislation passed that will be beneficial for Western North Carolina and for the Town of Highlands. I appreciate having advocates for our community and regions like Sen. [Kevin] Corbin and Rep. [Carl] Gillespie.

Gillespie and Corbin have introduced legislation for funding the dredging of Mirror Lake. This project is long overdue and, if funded, will have a very positive impact on the Highlands watershed, which also includes the county. The Highlands Plateau is the originating source of groundwater for many in this area. We have our fingers crossed that it will cross the budget finish line and work can begin this coming fiscal year. Legislators are also working to secure funds for major upgrades to the Highlands water plant. The town continues to invest in the water system, but I hope state funds for water improvements can get over the finish line in Raleigh.

In the past several years I have worked with other officials to address the problem of large tractor trailer trucks getting stuck on the Gorge Road. Flashing warning lights have been installed and the size of the trailers permitted have been reduced from 50 feet to 30. While these measures have helped to some extent, more needs to be done. Gillespie has introduced a piece of legislation that will get the attention of truck companies. Currently, a violation on the Gorge Road is a fine of a few hundred dollars. Some companies pay the fine when cited and continue to repeatedly use the road. Gillespie’s bill increases fines for repeat offenders. A second violation would be $2,500 and the third or more would be $5,000. If that bill passes the finish line it will get the attention of truck companies. A $5,000 fine would negate any benefit of continuing to ignore the law by using the Gorge Road. The bill would also facilitate the truck companies to post on their GPS routing software a warning not to route drivers to the Gorge Road.

Sometimes problems can only be solved by working with the folks in Raleigh. On behalf of the town, I thank Rep. Gillespie and Sen. Corbin for their advocacy for the needs of Highlands. Let’s cheer their efforts to the finish line. We could have a photo finish.

The Legislative Review

N.C. Rep. Karl Gillespie

In this week’s edition of The Legislative Review, the House considers the Senate’s budget proposal, the 2023 Farm Act makes its way to the House, and more.

For the legislative week of May 22, 2023-May 26, 2023, the House began with a non-voting session Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, various committees met, including, House Health, House Commerce, and House Local Government. Tuesday’s morning session was administrative in nature and no votes were taken.

On Wednesday, a morning caucus was held prior to the 10 a.m. voting session. Various legislation was considered, including:

– HB259, 2023 Appropriations Act, is an act to make base budget appropriations for current operations of state agencies, departments and institutions. The House voted unanimously to not concur with the Senate proposal of the budget. Therefore, conferees from the House and Senate will be appointed to begin the compromise negotiations.

– SJR220, Confirm Phil Baddour/Industrial Commission, is a joint resolution providing for the confirmation of Philip Baddour III, to the North Carolina Industrial Commission. The resolution passed with a unanimous vote of 108-0.

– SB465, Cities/Remove and Dispose of Abandoned Vessels, would expand authority over the removal and disposal of abandoned vessels from coastal counties to all counties and grant that same authority to cities. The bill passed with unanimous consent.

At 1 p.m., the House Agriculture Committee met and held a discussion only meeting on SB582, North Carolina Farm Act of 2023. Legislative business concluded for the week following Wednesday’s afternoon committee meetings.

On Thursday, I attended a meeting back in the district with local officials and representatives from Pyramid Healthcare to gauge an interest in a possible substance abuse treatment facility for the area. The meeting proved very productive with great turnout and participation.

Meeting with Pyramid Healthcare officials

The legislative week of May 29, 2023-June 2, 2023, began on Tuesday with an administrative, non-voting session at 9:30 a.m. Various committees met throughout the day, including: House Health, House Appropriations- Information Technology, and House Education, K-12.

On Wednesday, I met with two advocacy groups. The first was to discuss the NC Food Hub collaborative, which would provide funding to support the aggregation, distribution, and marketing of locally sourced food to customers. The second meeting was to discuss SB3, “NC Compassionate Care Act.” SB3, which passed the NC Senate earlier this year, would “provide for the sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products to qualified patients with a debilitating medical condition through a regulated medical cannabis supply system.”

At 1 p.m., I attended the House Agriculture Committee where we voted on SB582, North Carolina Farm Act of 2023. SB582 would make various changes to the agricultural and wastewater laws of the State. SB582 is comprehensive and if you’re interested, I encourage you to view the contents of the bill at the ncleg.gov website.

During the Agriculture Committee, I introduced an amendment to add the contents of HB426 (a bill that I introduced and which passed the House in early May), which would reduce burdensome regulations on our trout farmers, to the NC Farm Act of 2023. The amendment passed with strong bipartisan support. I voted in favor of SB582, and the bill passed committee. It has been referred to the Rules Committee.

Later that afternoon, session convened and we voted on several bills, including:

– SB100, Authorize Haw River State Trail, would authorize the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to add the Haw River Trail to the State Parks System as a State trail. The bill passed, 118-0.

– SB291, QRIS/Star Rating System Reform, would extend the expiration date to hold harmless certain facilities when the Department of Health and Human Services resumes Environmental Rating Scale Assessments for Licensed Child Care facilities and to require the NC Child Care Commission to complete recommendations for star-rating system reform and report those recommendations to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services. The bill passed by a vote of 118-0.

– SB364, Nondiscrimination & Dignity in State Work, would amend the state Human Resources Act to prohibit compelled speech when an individual seeks state government or community college employment, to demonstrate the General Assembly’s intent that state and community college employees recognize the equality and rights of all persons, and to prohibit state government and community college workplaces from promoting certain concepts that are contrary to that intent. I voted in favor of the bill and it passed by a vote of 72-46.

On Thursday, I met with a representative from the North Carolina Symphony. I also met with a Senator to discuss the prospects of moving one of my bills through the Senate Transportation Committee. That bill, HB593, passed the House by a vote of 118-0.

At 10 a.m., the Appropriations Chairs and Area Appropriations Chairs (of which I am a Chair of Appropriations, AGNER) met to discuss area budget targets as we continue to finalize the General Assembly’s final budget. Thursday’s House session was non-voting, and the House concluded its legislative business for the week.

Did You Know?

Big news at one of our state’s most popular attractions. The NC Zoo in Asheboro was able to build a new habitat for its baboons – one of the largest in the world. Also, a new baby giraffe was just born at the zoo. With funding from the voter-approved NC Connect bond package, the zoo has grown into one of the best and most family-friendly destinations in North Carolina.

Let us know what you think

Concerned about a particular issue? Contact us and we will assist you in any way we can. E-mail: Andrew.Bailey@ncleg.gov or telephone: 919-733-5859.