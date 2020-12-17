What’s new on the plateau

Patrick Taylor Highlands Mayor

Tonight [Thursday] is the December Town Board Meeting by way of Zoom. It will begin with public comment at 7 p.m. If someone wants to make a public comment call town hall at (828) 526-2118 before 4:30. Please give your name and a phone number or email address that can identify you at the Zoom meeting. Or, email comments to me at mayor@highlandsnc.org, and I will read the comment to the other commissioners. The Zoom information is on the town website.

I had hoped that we would be back to in-person meetings by now, but with the continuing spread of COVID, I think it will be sometime this spring before in-person meetings resume.

In a related matter, I was on a Zoom meeting Tuesday morning hosted by county emergency services concerning the COVID vaccine distribution. The county’s procedures follow a four-phase administration plan developed by federal and state governments. Phase 1 will get underway next week with the vaccination of frontline medical personnel and first responders, followed by folks in nursing homes and those who are very vulnerable. Phase 2 will focus on frontline workers such as teachers and police and people 65 and over. Phase 3 will focus on students, K-12 through college. Phase 4 will be for the remaining population. The county will be setting up a vaccination program similar to the existing testing program. More information will be released as soon as possible.

On tonight’s agenda is a public hearing to refinance the Fiber Construction Loan. The refinancing is required because our potential contract with Hotwire may result in the town making a profit over the 25 year lease period, which impacts the tax status of the loan. To comment, call town hall or email me.

The board will also be reviewing a set of change orders for the construction of the network. The changes will not increase the cost of the project for the town, but they need to be made as soon as possible.

The board will also go into closed session to discuss with our attorneys several issues related to the development of the contract with Hotwire. The attorneys and staff are seeking board direction on several items.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of the Laurel Street Alley that connects Laurel to Spruce Street. For years the alley had been incorrectly located on the old funeral home property. In a survey by potential buyers of property, it was revealed that the alley should be relocated on existing town property between the funeral home and Mountain Findings. The board will decide whether to relocate the alley or close it to public traffic.

I want to send out Happy Hanukkah wishes. This Festival of Lights ends Friday. Whether we are celebrating Hanukkah or Christmas, we all need an abundance of light in our lives as we move toward what may be a dark winter.