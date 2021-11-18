What’s new on the plateau

Patrick Taylor Highlands Mayor

Tonight is the Highlands Town Board meeting at the Highlands Community Building next to the ball field. The meeting will begin at 7 pm with public comment as the first item on the agenda. The meeting can also be access on YouTube by way of the town website.

A public hearing for annexation of the Ellis property that is contiguous to the Ravenel subdivision was scheduled for this meeting. It has again been postponed until December’s meeting.

Commissioner Hehn has asked that the board discuss the 2005 Stormwater Master Plan. Previous boards implemented major portions of the plans such as the filtering system that is under Founders Park. Commissioner Hehn is also requesting a reasonable accommodation for the printing of documents. A previous board decided to go paperless in the handling of board business over a decade ago. The board will review the current policy and his request.

The board will also go into closed session to review and approve previous closed session minutes and to discuss confidentiality protocols. Our attorneys reviewing the STR issue and pending lawsuit will also brief the board. I anticipate the town broad holding a joint workshop meeting with the planning board very soon. This meeting will be open to the public, but no public comment will be taken. Public response and comment will follow at subsequent meetings.

Paving contractors should be rapping up the paving of Upper and Lower Lake Roads. Those two roads were the last in the scheduled town roads to be paved this year. The town maintains a list of roads that will be paved in the future. The priority list may be adjusted from year to year, based on the deterioration of certain roads especially over a harsh winter period. For the past several years the board has implemented a vigorous town street paving program. That program will continue for several years.

I want to congratulate the folks involved in putting on the Highlands Food and Wind Festival that took place this past weekend. It was well organized and had a tremendous response. There are some issues that the town will review with the organizers of the event in order to make improvements. We now look forward to the holiday festivities, the town lighting at Founders Park and the Christmas Parade.

On Monday night I represented the town in the Highlands ABC Store check distribution ceremony. Each year the ABC board distributes store profits to town departments and nonprofit groups. This year the total distribution was $75,000. The police department, the recreation department and the general operation of the town received almost $54,000. As I have said in the past, if you consume alcohol, purchase it here at our ABC store. These profits made in Highlands stay in Highlands.

I want to thank the ABC employees and ABC board members for the work and effort that they have put into the operation of the store. There has been a steady growth in sales and profits over the past several years..