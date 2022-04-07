Wildflower walks offered at HBS garden in April

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

Winter Gary, communications and events coordinator for Highlands Biological Foundation, is gearing up spring activities at Highlands Biological Station. She pointed out that Spring Wildflower Walks are offered free to the public each Thursday in April from 12-1 p.m.

“An abundance of wildflowers will be on display,” said Gary. “Throughout the Highlands Biological Station is evidence of the spring beauty and biological diversity that the Highlands’ Plateau has to offer.”

The Highlands Biological Station is a multi-campus center of Western Carolina University consisting of academic research, teaching, and residential facilities as well as a natural history museum (Highlands Nature Center) and a 12-acre native plant botanical garden (Highlands Botanical Garden).

The Spring Wildflower Walks are educational tours and thus are weather dependent, noted Gary.Space is limited to 11 people, so registration is required. The tours in Highlands are led by Biological Station’s horticulturist, Rachel Martin, who holds a bachelor of science degree in horticulture science from N.C. State University. Before joining the Station in 2020, Martin worked in public gardens and arboreta.

“There are lots of different species that participants can expect to see on the walks as the month progresses,” said Martin. “For example, we are currently seeing our Trout Lilies (Erythronium americanum) in bloom and other ephemerals like Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis). We’re also currently seeing our Oconee Bells in bloom and they’ll be around for the beginning of the month. Later on, folks can expect to see some of our early season deciduous azaleas (like the Pinkshell Azalea above). Apart from the flowers, I’ll be sharing some site history of Highlands Biological Station and walk through a few of our satellite gardens, such as the Homeowners Demonstration Garden. This year is our 60th Anniversary of the Highlands Botanical Garden so I’ll be sharing that history and talking about the reasons why this region is so biologically diverse.”

For more information and to register, visit highlandsbiological.org. Besides the scheduled Spring Wildflower Walks, Highlands Biological Station is open during the spring (April 1 – May 28) on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.