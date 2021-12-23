Window paintings popping up all over town

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

The Christmas holiday might be the time to “deck the halls,” but in Franklin it is the windows at retail stores, restaurants, and businesses that are bedecked with colorful holiday scenes.

Using acrylic paint and distinct creativity, various local artists achieve small to large paintings inside or outside of windows to convey holiday cheer to customers and clients. Ali Wilkins, a native of Franklin, said she has been working upwards of 100 hours each week since Thanksgiving to paint windows not just in Franklin, but in Clayton, Ga., and in other towns in neighboring counties to Macon.

“It’s my busiest time,” said Wilkins, who graduated from college in May with a health sciences degree. It was after she was working at Fortify Pi in Clayton, Ga., and was asked to paint the restaurant’s window that she realized a potential career path.

“Other businesses started asking, and painting windows has become my full-time business.” She has painted windows in Franklin at Currahee Brewing Company, Sunset Drive-In, Motor Company Grill, and more.

Wilkins is self-taught and finds inspiration in wrapping papers, greeting cards, books, online sites, etc.

“I’ll screenshot ideas I think might make a good window painting, and I try not to do the same thing for the same client each year,” she said. Generally, half her clients have a specific theme in mind, while the other half give her free rein to artistically express her ideas. She is paid around $100 to $400 per window, depending on details and size of window. She can paint at least one window and sometimes two in one day.

“I have always enjoyed art, but I never thought I’d be a professional artist,” said Wilkins. This season, she painted “many woodland animals in winter scenes … some penguins.”

Her process involves first painting a white background and then topping it with colorful images.

Charles Gandy, a retired Atlanta, Ga., designer who works part-time at Silver Threads Golden Needles, paints the Main Street store’s window annually. The annual holiday theme is gleaned from inspiration offered by the store’s owners and employees, but Gandy executes the painting.

“This year, we decided to a do a snow globe and there was a lot of talk about what to ‘put’ in the snow globe,” he said. Christmas tree ornaments represent mini skeins of yarns.

Sally Dyar, a past president of and ongoing volunteer for Friends of the Library, has window painted – with her friend of 40 years, Betty Ann Bryant – the organization’s book store on Highlands Road as well as Creative Framing on Depot Street.

“We have fun coming up with something different for the holidays each year. This year, the book store’s window features Santa, an owl, a cat, an elf, the Grinch, and they’re all reading, of course.”

Pinterest is a resource for inspiration for Dyar and Bryant.

“But we look around at everything and pay attention to everything to get ideas,” said Dyar. Christmas trees adorn Creative Framing’s windows.

“It takes us about four to five hours to paint the windows,” said Dyar, who honed her artistic skills while working as a special education teacher. “There are always opportunities to be creative with students in a classroom. You can artsy up any project with kids.”

She also occasionally takes local art classes at sites such as Uptown Gallery to maintain art skills.

“When you paint on glass, you have to think in terms of layers,” said Dyar, “and you have to consider the foreground and background and paint things differently if you’re painting on the outside of windows versus if you’re painting on the inside of windows. We just start painting, but some artists use something like a marker to outline the image or scene before they start painting.”

Window artists consider how paintings will appear from the roadside or sidewalk outside the business as well as when patrons are close to the painting. Images and scenes must be colorful and fairly large, expressed Dyar.

“While painting windows might be challenging, it’s also fun and rewarding,” said Dyar, “… a great way to express creative juices. And there are some really talented artists in this area. I’ve been impressed with some of the windows I’ve seen.”

Even though the Thanksgiving to Christmas holiday is when many businesses sport painted windows, some dedicate window space during various seasons and for other holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and July 4th.

“It seems that as soon as I’ve finished painting windows for the [Christmas] holidays, there are more windows to paint for other reasons,” said Wilkins. “I have so many requests to paint windows that I have to turn down work.”

To clean windows, a mixture of alcohol and water or a product such as Windex is sprayed on the paint and it is scraped and wiped off fairly easily, the artists explained.