Women’s History Trail meets fundraising goal

The Folk Heritage Association of Macon County announces that its Women’s History Trail Project has raised funds to complete the production of the sculpture “Sowing the Seeds of the Future.” The sculpture, originally conceived by Barbara McRae, shows three women – Rebecca Morris (Cherokee), Salley (African American), and Timoxena Siler (White) – whose lives and cultures intersected in the early days of Macon County. The Folk Heritage Association contracted with nationally renowned figurative sculptor Wesley Wofford to produce the sculpture.

Marty Greeble, co-leader of the project, said, “Now that we have secured $400,000 of the funding associated with the sculpture to complete and install the seven-foot bronze sculpture, we will focus on raising funds for landscaping, lighting, and interpretive signage. Our preliminary goal for that portion of the project is an additional $50,000 beyond the funds we have on hand; however, we’ll be working with other parties to produce a full plan for landscaping and lighting and will release a final goal at a later date.”

An exact location has not yet been selected for the sculpture’s location but the River Gateway district has been proposed as a possible home. Discussions are ongoing with parties who would be involved in that site.

“We worked closely with Wesley Wofford and a number of knowledgeable individuals to incorporate appropriate details, including Cherokee symbols, into this work of art,” said Mary Polanski, project co-leader. She continued, “We are grateful for all the donors who collectively enabled us to bring Barbara’s vision to reality, and we look forward to installing this significant sculpture in the Town of Franklin.”

Wesley Wofford, who lives near Cashiers, most recently completed a 9-foot-tall sculpture of Harriet Tubman (at left). A duplicate of that sculpture is on a nation-wide tour and is currently set up at Bridge Park in Sylva, where it is currently on display until mid-December 2021.

For additional information, visit folkheritageassociation.org to learn more about the project including how to make a donation.