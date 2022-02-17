Workshop teaches how to boost immunity with herbs and plants

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

On a cold but sunny February day, in view of the Little Tennessee River at a maintained greenway space behind Mainspring Conservation Trust’s headquarters, a group gathered to learn from Cara-Lee Langston, M.S., about how to create teas, tinctures, syrups, and more using purchased and foraged herbs and plants.

Langston, a South African native, operates Wildcraft Kitchen in Clayton, Ga., and she explained that part of her formal education involved studying under Patricia Kyritsi Howell, who founded the BotanoLogos School of Herbal Studies, located in Clayton, and who also authored the book, “Medicinal Plants of the Southern Appalachians.”

With an outdoor burner brewing a “forest tea” and another cooking elderberry syrup, Langston explained ingredients and processes to the nearly a dozen or so in attendance on Feb. 8. She also made “fire cider,” and she provided the group with the “folk remedy” (also known as “kitchen medicine”) recipes for all three.

“Everyone should focus on individual health and nutrition, so if there is an underlying health issue or if someone is taking medication, then it is a good idea to speak to a doctor before consuming natural medicines,” said Langston.

Primarily, Langston addressed immune boosting opportunities with herbs and plants.

“Our metabolism slows down in the winter, and with 70% of the immune system housed in the gut, we should do all we can to naturally support the immune system – especially in the winter. I use folk remedies for preventative health care.”

Langston pointed out that dried or fresh herbs can be used, and the ratio of a liquid or oil to the herb changes depending on whether or not herbs are dried or fresh. Some ingredients used to make syrups or tinctures include vinegar, glycerin, water, tea, honey, natural oils, and more.

“A simple, healthy combination that anyone can mix together and add to tea, for example, is honey and turmeric,” she said.

Warm forest tea was passed around for participants to sample. It included some items foraged by Langston, such as white pine, birch, and spicebush, as well as dried sumac and rose hips. She explained that most of the ingredients are high in Vitamin C and demonstrated, by showing clippings and encouraging participants to smell each one, why the combination of ingredients resulted in a healthful, immune-boosting tea.

“Cherokee and settlers often used these native ingredients,” she said. “Humans are the only animals that don’t produce Vitamin C naturally, so we have to get it from foods.”

Sumac berries, which are bright red and readily available in this region, make a “wonderful sumac-ade,” she said, “which tastes like lemonade but is healthier. The berries have a sour, lemony taste and are full of Vitamin C and antioxidants.”

Plant, berry, and herb identification books assist in determining the right plants to add to teas, tinctures, and syrups.

“It is important to know which ones might be poisonous or cause illness,” she warned. And many herbs, such as rose hips, can be either grown and dried or purchased from reputable sources. Her forest tea recipe is as follows:

Winter Forest Tea

Makes 1 quart

Ingredients

2 cups chopped pine needles (2.5oz.)

About 12 x 8-10 inch twigs of spicebush (1.5 oz.)

About 12 x 8-10 inch twigs of birch (1.5oz.)

1 Tablespoon dried rose hips

1 Tablespoon dried sumac

3 quarts spring water

Local honey (optional)

Directions

Add ingredients to pot and cover with 3 quarts cold water. Slowly bring to a boil, then simmer 20-30 minutes or until desired strength/flavor is achieved.