Zoning concerns heard; Whitmire plan approved

Fresh off passing a new budget, Town of Franklin Council members gathered on July 3 to receive public input regarding rezoning requests submitted by Town Planner Justin Setser. A presentation was also delivered on a master plan for development of the Whitmire property. Approval for two resolutions was given and numerous individuals were recognized.

Mayor Jack Horton kicked off the meeting by introducing Public Works Director Bill Deal, who then recognized three individuals working in his department. Travis Waldroop, water treatment plant operator, received his Class C Certification; and Chris Green, a pump maintenance mechanic, received his Class A Distribution Certificate. Wastewater Treatment Supervisor Jason Hopkins also received the same certificate as Green, but in Grade 2 pre-treatment certification.

Mayor Horton recognized Jim and Kathie Akins from the Scottish Tartans Museum and Heritage Center with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the Town of Franklin and surrounding community. The mayor reminded attendees of the recent 35th anniversary celebration for the Scottish Tartans Museum and Heritage Center. He commented that during the celebration in March he happened upon the Lee County Commissioners chairman. “He sent me a really nice ‘Thank You’ letter for the hospitality you all showed to him in Franklin and to the Tartans Museum, to town and county employees, and the town manager.”

Next, a public hearing was held to receive input on rezonings recommended by the Town Planning Board. Setser introduced a summary of his office’s recommended changes to TOF zoning. In total, 509 acres are included in the proposal, which is made up of 352 parcels. The overall objective for rezoning is to “bring the parcels into compliance with the nature of the neighborhoods they are in,” said Setser. He listed several factors that went into the proposed zoning changes. In some cases, relatively small areas currently include residential, commercial, and mixed-use zoning designations. Setser emphasized, “The whole intent behind all this is to protect current property rights … so owners don’t have some drastic change that affects their lifestyle.”

The overriding concern expressed by those who signed up to speak was for the Council to be cautious in their approach to rezoning. Speaker Carson Green offered that “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” He went on to argue that he bought his property almost 30 years ago and it has been zoned commercial the entire time. “I’ve kept it maybe as a retirement possibility.”

Lifelong Franklin resident Connie Stiles delivered a lengthy address which focused primarily on “tweaking” proposed changes around Sloan Street. She observed that of the numerous properties on Sloan and nearby streets, most are defined as manufactured homes. Her request to council members was to extend the R-1 (general residential) zoning to Cherry and Hillside streets, and if possible, to the majority of 2nd Street, rather than to make the whole area R-2 (low density) zoning. She pleaded that applying R-2 zoning to only a small cluster of manufactured homes on 2nd Street, and to a similarly small area on Beaver Lane, which connects to Cherry Street makes more sense. She also expressed concern with permanent recreational vehicles (RV) and tiny homes that might go up in R-2 areas. “Zoning is the principal tool for protecting property values, providing a stable real estate market, and the prevention of incompatible uses too close together,” she said.

Tim Cochran, who owns a grading company and lives on Old Murphy Rd., also spoke and relayed that he was unaware the area he lives in was already zoned. Setser responded that it has been zoned as residential since 1974. Cochran argued that he has had his business located there and it has been used commercially, in that sense, since he first purchased it. He requested his property be taken out of R-1 zoning and made commercial (C*), whereby he can continue to store his equipment at the current location. He also reminded the Council that the Towndoes not allow his area to be put on the sewer system due to regional high use by Mill Creek and LBJ Job Corps establishments. He professed to speak for some others who could not attend and asked that the Town leave Old Murphy Rd. out of zoning in its entirety.

Following the speakers, council members discussed making sure that the process of rezoning proceeds cautiously.

“I’m sympathetic that if in fact someone can’t get sewer because of the sewer line issues, and has to remain residential, that’s real troubling to me,” Vice Mayor Joe Collins offered.

Council member Rita Salain pointed out that mapping should be looked at more thoroughly in response to some of the concerns expressed by speakers. Town Attorney John Henning Jr. added, “This is a good example where you can have a lot of different zones that bump up against each other in the same area. It is going to reduce your concern about spot zoning.”

“I don’t think anyone in this room is against proper uses of land,” council member David Culpepper said. “The abrasion happens when people make financial or lifetime decisions based on something and then we come change the game, mid-stream. It doesn’t seem exactly fair to people, especially in extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) [areas], for us [the council] to make decisions … they don’t have a representative here, they don’t pay taxes; there is no way for them to influence it. I think we need to be sensitive to that. When you buy a piece of land, you have a bundle of rights. If it is already commercial and we dictate that it’s not commercial, we are taking away one of those rights.”

Horton concluded, “I think this board will tread slow and make sure they make the right decisions.”

Whitmire Property plan presented

Joel Storrow, senior principal with McGill Associates, opened up the Whitmire property segment of the meeting by stating his company has been involved in Franklin projects of some sort for more than 30 years. He then introduced Kurtis Durrant and Jim Ford, who delivered a presentation on the Whitmire Property Recreation Plan. After conducting a recreation study, followed by two public input sessions – including an online survey – they described findings from the surveys and also delivered a conceptual drawing on how the 12-acre property could be developed. Their presentation included potential costs and phasing priorities. The object for this stage of the overall plan is for the Council to approve and adopt the project master plan in its current form. The plan is made up of two main concepts; one design includes three different nodes of activity, while the second option has a variety of amenities that are all connected via a wide, multi-use walking path network.

The current anticipated cost to deliver the proposed park is $7,534,320. For a state to be eligible to receive federal Land and Water Conservation Fund dollars, it must maintain what is known as a State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP). The current (2020-2025) SCORP includes six objectives that serve to benefit the state’s population, natural resources, public health and fitness, and take care of park amenities across the state. McGill professed to meet or surpass all six objectives with its master plan. The firm also assured the Council that their approach included goals and objectives that “serve the neighborhood and the people of the Town of Franklin with multiple outdoor amenities.” McGill predicted a timeframe of three-to-five years for completion of the property.

Council member Stacy Guffey commented on the lack of American Disabilities Act (ADA) playground areas in Macon County.

“One of our most dire recreation needs in Macon County is an inclusive playground … there’s absolutely no opportunity for physically-challenged kids to play on playgrounds.”

In response to a question on whether grants could be sought specifically for ADA-suitable areas, Ford responded, “There’s specific playground grants that you might be able to use … definitely you want to coordinate that when you establish what you are doing first, second, third.”

Following the presentation, the Council unanimously approved to adopt the plan as presented with follow-on discussions needed to hash out funding options, including budgetary considerations as well as maximizing federal and state grant opportunities.

Under new business, Mayor Horton introduced a resolution in opposition of North Carolina Senate Bill 675. The bill is described as legislation that “could be crippling for municipalities across the state located in counties of less than 50,000 [residents].” Additionally, the resolution argues that unless one reads the bill in its entirety, it is difficult to recognize its true purpose. According to the resolution “this bill would eliminate potential growth and stifle economic development efforts in Franklin by eliminating extraterritorial jurisdiction in its entirety.” The bill passed the N.C. Senate, is currently in the House, and has already passed its first reading there.

Mayor Horton spoke in response to the bill, informing attendees of the importance of the resolution: “Half the counties in the state have less than 50,000 and a lot of counties don’t have any land use plan … to take that ability away from your town, I think, puts the people at a disadvantage. If we don’t do something to help control the growth and the development of the perimeter of the town, eventually that area is going to be the town.”

Council member Mike Lewis added, “It’s [Bill 675] penalizing the municipalities that abuse that authority the least.” Henning added, “It [the bill] acts as though a council is a corporation that goes around trying to benefit a town to the exclusion of the people who live in it, which isn’t true. You try to preserve the values of the town and the resources that town has for the citizens that live inside of it.”

The request before the Council was for the resolution to be approved and then sent to legislators representing the Franklin area. A motion was made to forward the resolution, which was approved by the Council unanimously.

Town Manager Amie Owens requested approval for Buckey Bridge, LLC, as the contractor for the Clyde Street waterline replacement project. She also asked the Council to approve a task order for surveying and engineering design of the Wilkie Street sewer project by McGill Associates. Both requests were unanimously approved. Additionally, Sabrina Scruggs was re-appointed as the Town tax collector and was sworn in by Mayor Horton with her children by her side.

Quarterly updates from finance, planning, and police departments were provided. Highlights included Financial Officer Sarah Bishop thanking the Council for approving the budget and also announcing more than a 25% reduction in budget amendments needed in this year’s budget compared to 2022. Franklin Police Captain Matt Pellicer reported on police department business conducted over the past month and also informed the Council of recent donations. One was from the American Legion Auxiliary, which donated two forward looking infrared scopes, valued at $4,000. The scopes will help the department identify suspects in the dark and increase officer safety. The Nantahala Bicycle company donated an electronic (e) bike to the department valued at $1,500.

Lastly, council member Adam Kinsey was appointed to replace fellow council member Lewis as the Franklin Appalachian Trail Community Council representative.

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m.